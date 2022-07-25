Alabama Morning Drive: Four-star DL Hunter Osborne to drop news on Monday

Good Monday morning, Tide fans! Welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope everyone enjoyed their weekend as we start another work week.

On Sunday afternoon four-star in-state defensive lineman Hunter Osborne tweeted informing fans to be on the watch Monday for an announcement regarding his recruitment.

The announcement details are vague so we can’t be too sure if Osborne will be announcing a commitment or simply announcing a future date of his decision.

Currently, Osborne is projected to select the Tide whenever he does indeed make a decision. On3’s RPM gives Alabama a 46.5% of landing Osborne.

Be on the look tomorrow. Stay tuned and be ready 😉 ⌛️⌛️ @Hayesfawcett3 — Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) July 24, 2022

Sad news regarding former Alabama star WR John Metchie

An update from John Metchie lll pic.twitter.com/EH6OupXK42 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 24, 2022

Coach Saban issues statement regarding Metchie

Alabama track and field alums show off in World Championships

Alabama Alums close with four top-five finishes on the final day of the World Championships, including gold! 🌊 https://t.co/fZLSh1Du7k#WorldAthleticsChamps #WhereLegendsAreMade #RollTide — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) July 25, 2022

Emil Ekiyor lends a helping hand

Story continues

Roll Tide! Alabama star offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor helped donate shoes to children at the AG Gaston Boys and Girls Club today! https://t.co/UA3oZ2ouse pic.twitter.com/UP8NPkY5lc — WBRC FOX6 News (@WBRCnews) July 23, 2022

That is going to wrap up our Monday edition of Alabama Morning Drive.

