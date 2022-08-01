Alabama Morning Drive: Fall camp set to begin this week

Good Monday morning, Tide fans! Welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive!

We have finally made it to August, and you know what that means, football season is just around the corner. In fact, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to start fall camp sometime this week.

While an official date has not been set, going by past experiences, this is generally the week that Alabama will hit the practice field in preparation for the season.

The most educated guess that I can give is that Alabama will likely start on either Thursday or Friday of this week. The first scrimmage will likely be on August 13.

Regardless of when the Tide gets things rolling, fall camp is just a couple of steps away, and that means the football is back.

Photos from Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley’s unofficial visit to #Alabama this weekend. He’s pictured below with recent Bama commits @caleb_downs2 and Justice Haynes, as well as OL target Miles McVay. Notes on Keeley’s visit: https://t.co/NJKcA8HRlX (On3+) #RollTide pic.twitter.com/ahgoaG9UIh — Joseph Hastings (@JosephAHastings) July 31, 2022

Had a blast in bama this weekend thank you to the staff and @HolmonWiggins and coach Saban for showing me and my family a great weekend @coachjohnking @CoachWritt pic.twitter.com/ZmmdxmwtlI — Jalen Hale (@JalenHale8) August 1, 2022

