Alabama Morning Drive: Fall camp set to begin this week

Stacey Blackwood
2 min read
Good Monday morning, Tide fans! Welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive!

We have finally made it to August, and you know what that means, football season is just around the corner. In fact, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to start fall camp sometime this week.

While an official date has not been set, going by past experiences, this is generally the week that Alabama will hit the practice field in preparation for the season.

The most educated guess that I can give is that Alabama will likely start on either Thursday or Friday of this week. The first scrimmage will likely be on August 13.

Regardless of when the Tide gets things rolling, fall camp is just a couple of steps away, and that means the football is back.

That is going to wrap up our Monday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Make sure you stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

