Alabama Morning Drive: Fall camp begins today

Today is the day we have all been waiting for. Nick Saban and the Alabama football team are set to return to the practice field today to begin preparation for the 2022 football season.

As usual, coach Saban is also set to address the media as the Crimson Tide kickstarts fall practice.

Alabama’s offense is set to be led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young while the Tide defense is anchored by the “The Terminator” himself, Will Anderson.

Recent Tide commit Hunter Osborne is recruiting Keon Keeley hard

yo @keon_keeley you know the move fam come home! 🐘🐘 #rolltide — Hunter Osborne (@hunterrosborne) August 3, 2022

'Bama hoops shows off gear ahead of European tour

Will Anderson lands partnership with RHOBACK

