Alabama Morning Drive: Decision day for EDGE defender Bai Jobe

It’s decision day for one of the nation’s most coveted defenders in the class of 2023, Bai Jobe.

The four-star prospect has narrowed his list of schools down to three ahead of his decision. Alabama will be fighting off Michigan State and Oklahoma for the 6-foot-5 defender.

Currently, the Spartans are considered the heavy favorite for Jobe according to On3’s RPM, owning a 93.7% chance of landing his commitment. The Spartans also have six crystal balls in for Jobe on 247Sports.

Jobe will announce his commitment today, July 7 at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Commitment July 7th 4 P.M. Thankful & Blessed — Bai Jobe (@22_bmj) July 6, 2022

Let’s take a look at a few other stories involving the Crimson Tide.

Bryce Young receives another honor

Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins is on flip alert

Alabama receives RPM for 2024 five-star Jaylen Mbakwe

🚨NEW🚨 ATH Jaylen Mbakwe ranks No. 5 in the updated 2024 On300. Read more HERE: https://t.co/8PKxsMiDdK pic.twitter.com/qBtovxWHzf — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 16, 2022

J.D. PicKell of On3 releases his early Heisman favorites

