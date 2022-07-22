Alabama Morning Drive: Decision day for four-star OT Olaus Alinen

Good morning, Tide fans! Welcome to our Friday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope each of you has had a good week as dive into the weekend.

July has become commitment month for a majority of the nation’s top prospects in the class of 2023. The next man up is four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alinen who will make his commitment a little later this morning around 8:00 a.m. CT. You can stream Alinen’s commitment on CBS Sports HQ.

Alinen is originally from Finland but has played his high school ball in the state of Connecticut. Alinen is a consensus four-star prospect and has narrowed his list of schools down to Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Oregon.

It appears that Alabama and Miami have pulled away from the rest of the pack and over the last few days all the momentum has shifted towards Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. On3’s RPM has Alabama with an 80.7% chance of landing the talented tackle prospect.

Caleb Downs sets commitment date

BREAKING: Five-Star Safety Caleb Downs (@caleb_downs2) will announce his Commitment on July 27th. The 6’0 195 Safety from Hoschton, GA is ranked as the No. 12 Player in the ‘23 Class (No. 1 S) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/XoYUKg8Dou pic.twitter.com/KvC4m4W6B0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 21, 2022

Jermaine Burton makes Biletnikoff watch list

Fisher and Saban are pals again?

'You get two competitive guys and unfortunately it got out in public…and that's over with.' – Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher on the beef with Nick Saban over Saban's comments about the Aggies buying their signing class. #SECMD22 pic.twitter.com/wntPTcQvRU — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 21, 2022

Justin Thomas wins ESPY for best athlete, men's golf

