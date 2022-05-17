Alabama Morning Drive: ‘Bama vs. Texas set to air on FOX

Good Tuesday morning and welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Monday got the week started off with a bang and we want to carry that momentum into the remainder of the week.

One of the biggest stories of the day was the release that the much anticipated week two matchup between Alabama and Texas is set to air on FOX.

Unfortunately, with FOX picking up the TV rights, it appears that the Nick Saban and steve sarkisian matchup is destined for a noon eastern kickoff time.

The Alabama-Texas game will be on Fox Sports, the network announces. That only increases the odds it'll be the Big Noon Kickoff game the week, sadly. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) May 16, 2022

Let’s take a look at a few more stories that Alabama fans should be taking note of this Tuesday morning. I’ll give you a hint, it is a recruiting-focused edition.

Four-star QB Eli Holstein schedules June official visit with Alabama

Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10) leaps in for a 1-yard score in the third quarter of the Class 5A State Championship game between Ponchatoula and Zachary at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, December 11, 2021. (Michael DeMocker)

Prized class of 2023 quarterback prospect [autotag]Eli Holstein[/autotag] has reportedly scheduled an official visit to Alabama from June 10-12 according to On3.

Holstein has quickly risen up Alabama’s recruiting board over the past few months and it is considered to be one of the Tide’s top overall targets.

Top 100 basketball prospect sets official visit dates to Alabama

Happy to say I’ll be taking an official visit to the University of Alabama June 1st-3rd @AlabamaMBB @fl_Rebels @VHS_Hoops pic.twitter.com/8WqQUxAKeX — Sam Walters (@SamWalters2023) May 16, 2022

Sam Walters is one of the top hoops prospects for the class of 2023 and now the 6-foot-8 forward has locked in his official visit with [autotag]Nate Oats[/autotag] and the Tide.

Story continues

A few of the other schools that have offered Walters include Florida, Georgetown, LSU, and Ole Miss.

Four-star safety Makari Vickers locks in June visit with Alabama

Four-star safety Makari Vickers has locked in official visits to a Big 12 power and arguably the top program in college football✈️@GHamilton_On3 with the scoop HERE (On3+): https://t.co/Bg6JtjDpj5 pic.twitter.com/Kj1isqHIus — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 11, 2022

Four-star safety [autotag]Makari Vickers[/autotag] will have a busy month of June as the talented safety has a couple of official visits set.

Vickers will first travel to Norman to visit the Oklahoma Sooners, but later in the month, he will be in Tuscaloosa for an official visit from June16-18.

Vickers had this to say about Alabama.

“Bama is sitting pretty high on my list right now. Coach Saban told me to keep my head down, and keep working. He told me I could fit in the scheme at a number of positions in the secondary. I like that.”

Four-star WR Andy Jean includes Alabama in his top eight

Four-star wide receiver Andy Jean out of Miami is down to his top eight schools. He talked with @JosephAHastings about what is coming next in his recruitment and why those eight teams made his list. MORE: https://t.co/18FSrasHlF pic.twitter.com/QdqIoN6BXk — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 16, 2022

Andy Jean is one of the top wide receivers from the state of Florida in the class of 2023 and now the four-star wideout is down to eight schools, including the Crimson Tide.

Last week, Jean spoke with On3 and had this to say about the Tide.

“Bama is a big-time school, so they’re definitely near the top of my recruitment. They put out great receivers. Every receiver that goes there is guaranteed to go to the league. I think that’s a great spot. Imagine if I go there, I could be drafted. I’m a hard worker and I’m a competitive dude, so I know I can do the same things those guys did.”

