Alabama Morning Drive: ‘Bama has incredible future at QB position

Four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan committed to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide over the Standford Cardinal and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Monday, joining fellow four-star quarterback Eli Holstein as a member of the 2023 recruiting class.

Alabama now has two of the top 10 ranked quarterbacks in the 2023 class which got me thinking about the future of the position in Tuscaloosa.

Currently, Alabama has the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and future first-round NFL draft pick, Bryce Young calling the signals. But the talent that waits behind him isn’t too shabby either.

Let’s take a quick look at what the future holds for the Tide at the quarterback position and where 247Sports’ composite rankings have (or had) them ranked.

Jalen Milroe, No. 82 overall, No. 13 QB

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (2) throws before Alabama’s A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Ty Simpson, No. 26 overall, No. 3 QB

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) throws before Alabama’s A-Day NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Eli Holstein, No. 56 overall, No. 8 QB

Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein (10) leaps in for a 1-yard score in the third quarter of the Class 5A State Championship game between Ponchatoula and Zachary at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, December 11, 2021. (Michael DeMocker)

Dylan Lonergan, No. 93 overall, No. 9 QB

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 27: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

