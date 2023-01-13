Alabama Morning Drive: Bama hoops leads the way for massive weekend for Alabama athletics

Good morning, Tide fans and welcome back to our Friday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope everyone has had a great week as we enter the weekend.

The University of Alabama’s athletics will buzz this weekend with events and Nate Oats and the No. 4 Alabama men’s basketball team will lead the way when they take on LSU inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama is playing about as good as anyone in the country and with a win over the Tigers this weekend, they could be pushing for a possible No. 1 ranking next week.

LSU’s basketball team has performed well under first-year head coach Matt McMahon who has led the Tigers to a 12-4 record but is only 1-3 in SEC play.

Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Big weekend for Alabama diving and swim teams

Big meet this weekend at the Alabama Aquatic Center against Ohio State and Texas! Saturday is Senior Day! 🌊 📅 Friday & Saturday

📍 Alabama Aquatic Center

🎟 Free Admission#RollTide | @AlabamaSwimDive pic.twitter.com/K7JPK0E7ii — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) January 12, 2023

Alabama gymnastics to travel to Arkansas for SEC opener

Tuscaloosa ✈ Fayetteville All of the info for our SEC opener⤵#RollTide | #MTM — Alabama Gymnastics (@BamaGymnastics) January 12, 2023

Alabama's Reyna Reyes selected with fifth pick in NWSL draft

Two more Tide soccer players selected in NWSL draft

Drafted!! @RileyTanner_12 ➡ @WashSpirit Riley is off to Washington D.C. after being selected in Round 3 as the No. 30 pick 💪#RollTide pic.twitter.com/LPpWcRGATs — Alabama Soccer (@AlabamaSoccer) January 13, 2023

Roll Tide! @rileym23 ➡ @RacingLouFC Riley Mattingly Parker is going to Louisville as the 31st overall pick‼#RollTide pic.twitter.com/HSAeBEoVdV — Alabama Soccer (@AlabamaSoccer) January 13, 2023

Alabama athletics with impressive ranking in Learfield Directors' Cup fall standings

The Tide rolls in at #10 in the LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup fall standings! #1 in the SEC! 🌊🏆#RollTide | @LDirectorsCup pic.twitter.com/QCSl2Wah0g — Alabama Athletics (@UA_Athletics) January 12, 2023

