Alabama Morning Drive: Bama hoops leads the way for massive weekend for Alabama athletics

Stacey Blackwood
Good morning, Tide fans and welcome back to our Friday edition of Alabama Morning Drive. I hope everyone has had a great week as we enter the weekend.

The University of Alabama’s athletics will buzz this weekend with events and Nate Oats and the No. 4 Alabama men’s basketball team will lead the way when they take on LSU inside Coleman Coliseum on Saturday afternoon.

Alabama is playing about as good as anyone in the country and with a win over the Tigers this weekend, they could be pushing for a possible No. 1 ranking next week.

LSU’s basketball team has performed well under first-year head coach Matt McMahon who has led the Tigers to a 12-4 record but is only 1-3 in SEC play.

Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Here are a few other news and notes to follow on this Friday!

Big weekend for Alabama diving and swim teams

Alabama gymnastics to travel to Arkansas for SEC opener

Alabama's Reyna Reyes selected with fifth pick in NWSL draft

Two more Tide soccer players selected in NWSL draft

Alabama athletics with impressive ranking in Learfield Directors' Cup fall standings

