Alabama Morning Drive: Alabama softball has massive midweek game

We have a few things to cover this morning, most notably is the massive non-conference matchup for Alabama softball tonight. We will also look at a couple of football recruiting nuggets before bidding farewell.

First…2023 recruiting is heating up…

Alabama is in the mix for several high-level athletes in 2023

Nick Saban is sure to be proud of the impressive recruiting haul for the class of 2022. The scary thing is, the class of 2023 could be even more impressive. Just over the past couple of days, a pair of elite prospects narrowed their list of schools down and each has the Crimson Tide on their trimmed lists.

First, five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa cut his list down to 13 and the Tide is solidly in the mix. Then, another five-star prospect in wide receiver Carnell Tate shortened his list to five, and Saban and Alabama are right in the thick of it.

As we inch closer to the summer, more and more class of 2023 prospects will not only be trimming their lists of schools down, but several will be making their decisions.

Next…Alabama softball to host an elite team…

Alabama softball will be looking for revenge on Wednesday night

The 2021 Alabama softball season came to an emotional stop in the college world series at the hands of the Florida State Seminoles. Now, Team 26 has its opportunity to revenge that defeat when they host FSU on Wednesday night.

You can catch the ladies on the diamond at 6:00 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Finally…TV details for SEC spring games and pro-days released…

The SEC will receive plenty of air time this spring

On Tuesday afternoon the television schedule for the spring football games and pro-days around the SEC was released. Only three SEC schools will have their pro-days televised and that’s Alabama, Georgia, and Ole Miss.

The SEC Network+ will televise most of the spring football games in the SEC, with ESPN2 covering the Georgia spring game.

You can view the complete spring TV schedule by clicking here.

