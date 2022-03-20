Alabama in the mix for recent Texas A&M QB decommit Eli Holstein

On Friday afternoon longtime Texas A&M class of 2023 commit Eli Holstein opened back up his recruitment. The consensus four-star prospect still has several teams pushing for his signature.

Arch Manning has obviously garnered most of the attention when it comes to the class of 2023 quarterback prospects but Holstein has been a guy that the Crimson Tide coaching staff has continued to recruit.

According to a recent report from On3, Ohio State has recently entered into the mix for the coveted quarterback out of Louisiana.

Eli Holstein’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 80 3 8 Rivals 4 51 5 5 ESPN 4 59 4 6 On3 Recruiting 4 219 13 10 247 Composite 4 54 4 8

Vitals

Hometown Zachary, Louisiana Projected Position Quarterback Height 6-3 Weight 226 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered by Alabama on Jun. 12, 2021

Attends Junior Day at Alabama on March 5, 2022

Offers

Alabama

Texas A&M

Ohio State

Georgia

Stanford

Film

Twitter

