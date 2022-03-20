Alabama in the mix for recent Texas A&M QB decommit Eli Holstein
On Friday afternoon longtime Texas A&M class of 2023 commit Eli Holstein opened back up his recruitment. The consensus four-star prospect still has several teams pushing for his signature.
Arch Manning has obviously garnered most of the attention when it comes to the class of 2023 quarterback prospects but Holstein has been a guy that the Crimson Tide coaching staff has continued to recruit.
According to a recent report from On3, Ohio State has recently entered into the mix for the coveted quarterback out of Louisiana.
Eli Holstein’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
80
3
8
Rivals
4
51
5
5
ESPN
4
59
4
6
On3 Recruiting
4
219
13
10
247 Composite
4
54
4
8
Vitals
Hometown
Zachary, Louisiana
Projected Position
Quarterback
Height
6-3
Weight
226
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered by Alabama on Jun. 12, 2021
Attends Junior Day at Alabama on March 5, 2022
Offers
Alabama
Texas A&M
Stanford
Film
— Eli Holstein (@eli_holstein10) March 18, 2022
