Alabama-Mississippi State score: Live updates from Jalen Milroe vs. Will Rogers

Alabama football looks to score a victory over Mississippi State on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.

Nick Saban will coach the Crimson Tide (3-1, 1-0 SEC) against first-year coach Zach Arnett, who took over ahead of the 2023 season. Will Rogers is back at quarterback for a fourth time to face Alabama, but the offense he's running won't look the same as years past. After employing the Air Raid under the late Mike Leach, the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-2) are running a much more balanced approach on offense this season with almost exactly the same number of runs as passes. Jo'Quavious Marks is leading the efforts on the ground; he's second in the SEC with 352 rushing yards.

Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide's offense will look to build on a strong second half against Ole Miss from a week ago. Jalen Milroe is entrenched as the quarterback now, and he aims to score his first road victory in a starting role. He closed out the Arkansas game on the road a season ago, but he was filling in for an injured Bryce Young after Young went down in the first half.

Alabama football score vs. Mississippi State

What time, channel is Alabama game on?

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Stream: FUBO (free trial) or ESPN app (with cable)

Alabama football will play Mississippi State on ESPN. Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich will be on the call for TV. Meanwhile, Chris Stewart, Tyler Watts and Roger Hoover can be heard on the Crimson Tide Sports Network radio call.

The game can be streamed on FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 8 p.m. CT

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will face each other at 8 p.m. CT on Sept. 30.

Alabama football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee - W Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. No. 10 Texas - L Saturday, Sept. 16 at South Florida - W Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Ole Miss - W Saturday, Sept. 30 at Mississippi State Saturday, Oct. 7 at Texas A&M Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 28 Open Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. LSU Saturday, Nov. 11 at Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga Saturday, Nov. 25 at Auburn

Mississippi State schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Southeastern Louisiana - W Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Arizona - W Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. LSU - L Saturday, Sept. 23 at South Carolina - L Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Alabama Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Western Michigan Saturday, Oct. 14 Open Saturday, Oct. 21 at Arkansas Saturday, Oct. 28 at Auburn Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 11 at Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Southern Miss Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. Ole Miss

