Alabama-Mississippi State kickoff time, TV announced for Week 5

The Alabama football kickoff time is set for the Mississippi State game, and the TV information has been announced.

The Crimson Tide will face the Bulldogs at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 30 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The game marks the first time in the history of the two teams playing that it will be held in September. The matchup started in 1896.

Alabama holds an 87-17-3 record all time against Mississippi State. Nick Saban's squad has won the last 15 matchups.

First-year Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett will look to break that streak as the Crimson Tide faces he and quarterback Will Rogers in Starkville. Rogers is in his fourth season with the Bulldogs and will face Alabama for the fourth time.

As for who will be playing quarterback for the Crimson Tide opposite Rogers is unknown. Jalen Milroe started the first two games for Alabama while Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson each got time against South Florida.

OFFENSIVE LINE: What changes, if any, need to be made on Alabama football's offensive line?

QUARTERBACK ANSWER: We've seen three Alabama football QBs. Here's why the starter vs. Ole Miss should be clear

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football schedule: Mississippi State kickoff time, TV announced