If Alabama misses CFP, does that discourage scheduling good games? What AD Greg Byrne thinks

ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff committee has a tough decision on its hands after Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday.

Alabama moved to 12-1 with its only loss against Texas, a nonconference opponent this season. The Crimson Tide and Longhorns agreed to schedule this game as a home-and-home. It's one of many big nonconference games athletics director Greg Byrne has scheduled with other Power Five schools in the next decade-plus.

If Alabama is left out of the CFP, will that discourage scheduling good games in the future?

"If we would have played a Group of Five game instead of Texas, there'd be no debate right now," Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News.

Other teams in contention for the CFP are Washington (13-0), Texas (12-1), Georgia (12-1), as well as Michigan (12-0) and Florida State (12-0). Michigan and Florida State were still playing their games Saturday night at time of publication.

Texas' one loss came to Oklahoma, a conference opponent. Florida State beat both Power Five nonconference opponents it scheduled in LSU and Florida. Washington won the one Power Five nonconference game it played against Michigan State. Otherwise, those other teams did not schedule Power Five nonconference games.

The CFP field will be announced Sunday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

