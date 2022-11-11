Alabama might drop its third game of 2022 against Ole Miss, argues one columnist

Alabama’s postseason chances are alive, but hanging on by a thread. The Crimson Tide takes on the Ole Miss Rebels this week in a game that carries heavy SEC West implications.

A few weeks ago, the Tide lost to Tennessee and then lost to LSU just last week.

Nick Saban hasn’t lost back-to-back games since 2010. Lane Kiffin could look to end that streak while also becoming the third former Saban assistant to earn a win over him.

USA TODAY columnist Dan Wolken offered a bold prediction for the Crimson Tide’s Week 11 matchup against the Rebels:

“There is no evidence that Alabama is a good road team. There is ample evidence that Mississippi is a good home team. So why is Alabama nearly a two-touchdown favorite to win in Oxford? Looking at this Alabama team through the lens of previous Alabama teams is a mistake. If you took off those jerseys and put this same team in, say, Texas A&M jerseys, you’d expect that team to lose this weekend. Thus, this looks like a huge opportunity for Lane Kiffin to notch his first win over Nick Saban and put Ole Miss in position to challenge for the SEC championship game if LSU stubs its toe at the end of the season. There isn’t a great track record of how Alabama teams respond to being eliminated from national title contention, since that usually doesn’t happen until either the College Football Playoff or the Iron Bowl. The bet here is that Alabama lets go of the rope a little and suffers its third loss of the year.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2022 regular season winds down.

