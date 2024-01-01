Advertisement

Alabama, Michigan swap first-quarter touchdowns in Rose Bowl

Barry Werner
·1 min read
The first CFP semifinal on New Year’s Day was the Rose Bowl between Alabama and Michigan.

The Tide got on the scoreboard first when Jase McClellan scored on a 34-yard run to complete a 44-yard drive.

Michigan countered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that saw Blake Corum catch his first TD pass of the season.

The toss from J.J. McCarthy was good for 8 yards.

The Rose Bowl went to the second quarter knotted at 7.

