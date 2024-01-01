Alabama, Michigan swap first-quarter touchdowns in Rose Bowl

The first CFP semifinal on New Year’s Day was the Rose Bowl between Alabama and Michigan.

The Tide got on the scoreboard first when Jase McClellan scored on a 34-yard run to complete a 44-yard drive.

Alabama takes the lead with a spectacular 34-yard dash by Jase McClellan! 🏈💨 Their offense is in full swing as they set the tone early in the game. 📺WATCH ONLINE: @RoseBowl2024pic.twitter.com/5ExcUN5FmA#CFBPlayoff #RoseBowl 🌹 #RollTide — Rose Bowl 2024 (@rosebowl2024) January 1, 2024

Michigan countered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that saw Blake Corum catch his first TD pass of the season.

The toss from J.J. McCarthy was good for 8 yards.

The Rose Bowl went to the second quarter knotted at 7.

Michigan is 30-0 over the last three seasons when Blake Corum scores a touchdown 👀 pic.twitter.com/ERtlyyw9dC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire