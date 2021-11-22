Alabama men’s basketball maneuvers into top 10 in latest AP Poll

Alabama men’s basketball is 4-0 on the season and off to a perfect start. With a big tournament looming near the Crimson Tide is in a perfect position to steal some more spots in the AP Poll.

Iona is around the corner, being played on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN/ESPN2.

In the latest AP Poll, released on Monday, the Crimson Tide was tied for the tenth spot in the poll.

If the Tide can win the ESPN Events Invitational and stay undefeated, you can only expect their ranking to rise.

Have a look at the Week 3 AP Poll below.

Rank Trend Team Conference Record Points 1 – Gonzaga Gonzaga West Coast 4-0 1,515(55) 2 – UCLA UCLA Pac-12 4-0 1,443(5) 3 3 Purdue Purdue Big Ten 5-0 1,391(1) 4 1 Kansas Kansas Big 12 3-0 1,354 5 2 Duke Duke ACC 5-0 1,225 6 3 Baylor Baylor Big 12 4-0 1,154 7 2 Villanova Villanova Big East 3-2 1,090 8 – Texas Texas Big 12 3-1 1,083 9 2 Memphis Memphis American Athletic Conference (AAC) 4-0 1,002 10 3 Kentucky Kentucky SEC 3-1 880 10 4 Alabama Alabama SEC 4-0 880 12 3 Houston Houston American Athletic Conference (AAC) 3-0 861 13 3 Arkansas Arkansas SEC 3-0 754 14 4 Illinois Illinois Big Ten 2-1 624 15 2 Tennessee Tennessee SEC 3-1 558 16 6 St. Bonaventure St. Bonaventure Atlantic 10 5-0 517 17 – Arizona Arizona Pac-12 5-0 474 18 – Brigham Young Brigham Young West Coast 4-0 449 19 2 Auburn Auburn SEC 3-0 374 20 16 Michigan Michigan Big Ten 3-2 367 21 – Seton Hall Seton Hall Big East 3-0 363 22 1 Connecticut Connecticut Big East 4-0 342 23 1 Florida Florida SEC 3-0 294 24 1 Southern California Southern California Pac-12 3-0 138 25 – Xavier Xavier Big East 4-0 102

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

