Alabama men’s basketball maneuvers into top 10 in latest AP Poll

Layne Gerbig
·2 min read

Alabama men’s basketball is 4-0 on the season and off to a perfect start. With a big tournament looming near the Crimson Tide is in a perfect position to steal some more spots in the AP Poll.

Iona is around the corner, being played on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN/ESPN2.

In the latest AP Poll, released on Monday, the Crimson Tide was tied for the tenth spot in the poll.

If the Tide can win the ESPN Events Invitational and stay undefeated, you can only expect their ranking to rise.

Have a look at the Week 3 AP Poll below.

Rank

Trend

Team

Conference

Record

Points

1

Gonzaga

Gonzaga

West Coast

4-0

1,515(55)

2

UCLA

UCLA

Pac-12

4-0

1,443(5)

3

3

Purdue

Purdue

Big Ten

5-0

1,391(1)

4

1

Kansas

Kansas

Big 12

3-0

1,354

5

2

Duke

Duke

ACC

5-0

1,225

6

3

Baylor

Baylor

Big 12

4-0

1,154

7

2

Villanova

Villanova

Big East

3-2

1,090

8

Texas

Texas

Big 12

3-1

1,083

9

2

Memphis

Memphis

American Athletic Conference (AAC)

4-0

1,002

10

3

Kentucky

Kentucky

SEC

3-1

880

10

4

Alabama

Alabama

SEC

4-0

880

12

3

Houston

Houston

American Athletic Conference (AAC)

3-0

861

13

3

Arkansas

Arkansas

SEC

3-0

754

14

4

Illinois

Illinois

Big Ten

2-1

624

15

2

Tennessee

Tennessee

SEC

3-1

558

16

6

St. Bonaventure

St. Bonaventure

Atlantic 10

5-0

517

17

Arizona

Arizona

Pac-12

5-0

474

18

Brigham Young

Brigham Young

West Coast

4-0

449

19

2

Auburn

Auburn

SEC

3-0

374

20

16

Michigan

Michigan

Big Ten

3-2

367

21

Seton Hall

Seton Hall

Big East

3-0

363

22

1

Connecticut

Connecticut

Big East

4-0

342

23

1

Florida

Florida

SEC

3-0

294

24

1

Southern California

Southern California

Pac-12

3-0

138

25

Xavier

Xavier

Big East

4-0

102

Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

Recommended Stories