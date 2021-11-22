Alabama men’s basketball maneuvers into top 10 in latest AP Poll
Alabama men’s basketball is 4-0 on the season and off to a perfect start. With a big tournament looming near the Crimson Tide is in a perfect position to steal some more spots in the AP Poll.
Iona is around the corner, being played on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN/ESPN2.
In the latest AP Poll, released on Monday, the Crimson Tide was tied for the tenth spot in the poll.
If the Tide can win the ESPN Events Invitational and stay undefeated, you can only expect their ranking to rise.
Have a look at the Week 3 AP Poll below.
Rank
Trend
Team
Conference
Record
Points
1
–
West Coast
4-0
1,515(55)
2
–
Pac-12
4-0
1,443(5)
3
3
Big Ten
5-0
1,391(1)
4
1
Big 12
3-0
1,354
5
2
ACC
5-0
1,225
6
3
Big 12
4-0
1,154
7
2
Big East
3-2
1,090
8
–
Big 12
3-1
1,083
9
2
American Athletic Conference (AAC)
4-0
1,002
10
3
SEC
3-1
880
10
4
SEC
4-0
880
12
3
American Athletic Conference (AAC)
3-0
861
13
3
SEC
3-0
754
14
4
Big Ten
2-1
624
15
2
SEC
3-1
558
16
6
Atlantic 10
5-0
517
17
–
Pac-12
5-0
474
18
–
West Coast
4-0
449
19
2
SEC
3-0
374
20
16
Big Ten
3-2
367
21
–
Big East
3-0
363
22
1
Big East
4-0
342
23
1
SEC
3-0
294
24
1
Pac-12
3-0
138
25
–
Big East
4-0
102
Others Receiving Votes: Oregon 96, Virginia Tech 91, Ohio St. 89, North Carolina 75, Indiana 45, Michigan St. 44, Marquette 41, Colorado St. 30, Maryland 28, Texas Tech 26, Iowa 6, LSU 6, Florida St. 4, Mississippi St. 4, Drake 2, San Francisco 1, George Mason 1, Ohio 1, Loyola Chicago 1.