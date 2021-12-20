Alabama men’s basketball drops, but remains in top 10 in latest AP Poll

The Crimson Tide had a tough week following a road loss to Memphis and a too close-for comfort win against Jacksonville State at home.

As expected, Alabama moved down a few spots to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll and will hope to rebound on Tuesday in a tough game against Davidson, a Q1 opponent for the Tide, in Birmingham for the C.M. Newton Classic.

Others Receiving Votes:

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.