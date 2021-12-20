Alabama men’s basketball drops, but remains in top 10 in latest AP Poll

Layne Gerbig
·2 min read

The Crimson Tide had a tough week following a road loss to Memphis and a too close-for comfort win against Jacksonville State at home.

As expected, Alabama moved down a few spots to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll and will hope to rebound on Tuesday in a tough game against Davidson, a Q1 opponent for the Tide, in Birmingham for the C.M. Newton Classic.

Rank

Trend

Team

Conference

Record

Points

1

Baylor

Big 12

10-0

1,524(60)

2

Duke

ACC

10-1

1,445

3

Purdue

Big Ten

10-1

1,360

4

+1

Gonzaga

West Coast

9-2

1,313

5

-1

UCLA

Pac-12

9-1

1,294

6

+2

Arizona

Pac-12

11-0

1,230(1)

7

Kansas

Big 12

9-1

1,210

8

+2

Southern California

Pac-12

12-0

937

9

+2

Iowa State

Big 12

11-0

926

10

-4

Alabama

SEC

9-2

897

11

+1

Michigan State

Big Ten

9-2

822

12

+1

Auburn

SEC

10-1

782

13

+1

Houston

American Athletic Conference (AAC)

10-2

780

14

+1

Ohio State

Big Ten

8-2

744

15

+1

Seton Hall

Big East

9-2

693

16

+1

Texas

Big 12

8-2

569

17

+2

LSU

SEC

11-0

542

18

+4

Xavier

Big East

11-1

469

19

-1

Tennessee

SEC

8-2

447

20

+1

Kentucky

SEC

8-2

428

21

+2

Colorado State

Mountain West

10-0

328

22

Providence

Big East

11-1

266

23

-14

Villanova

Big East

7-4

222

24

Wisconsin

Big Ten

9-2

182

25

Texas Tech

Big 12

8-2

86

Others Receiving Votes:
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.

