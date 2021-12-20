Alabama men’s basketball drops, but remains in top 10 in latest AP Poll
The Crimson Tide had a tough week following a road loss to Memphis and a too close-for comfort win against Jacksonville State at home.
As expected, Alabama moved down a few spots to No. 10 in the latest AP Poll and will hope to rebound on Tuesday in a tough game against Davidson, a Q1 opponent for the Tide, in Birmingham for the C.M. Newton Classic.
Rank
Trend
Team
Conference
Record
Points
1
–
Big 12
10-0
1,524(60)
2
–
ACC
10-1
1,445
3
–
Big Ten
10-1
1,360
4
+1
West Coast
9-2
1,313
5
-1
Pac-12
9-1
1,294
6
+2
Pac-12
11-0
1,230(1)
7
–
Big 12
9-1
1,210
8
+2
Pac-12
12-0
937
9
+2
Big 12
11-0
926
10
-4
SEC
9-2
897
11
+1
Big Ten
9-2
822
12
+1
SEC
10-1
782
13
+1
American Athletic Conference (AAC)
10-2
780
14
+1
Big Ten
8-2
744
15
+1
Big East
9-2
693
16
+1
Big 12
8-2
569
17
+2
SEC
11-0
542
18
+4
Big East
11-1
469
19
-1
SEC
8-2
447
20
+1
SEC
8-2
428
21
+2
Mountain West
10-0
328
22
–
Big East
11-1
266
23
-14
Big East
7-4
222
24
–
Big Ten
9-2
182
25
–
Big 12
8-2
86
Others Receiving Votes:
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, UConn 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Michigan 9, Arkansas 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Virginia Tech 4, Oklahoma St. 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.