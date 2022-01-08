What Alabama media is saying about Georgia

Georgia (14-1) is set to take on Alabama (14-1) in an SEC Championship rematch for the national championship.

The Bulldogs look to get redemption and take home their first national title since 1980 on Monday night.

Here’s what Alabama media is saying about UGA ahead of the game:

Containing Georgia Bulldog tight end Brock Bowers will be no easy task

By Rivals’ Bamainsider

“While Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24 during the 2021 SEC championship game, the Crimson Tide had a difficult time stopping freshman tight end Brock Bowers who recorded 10 receptions for 139 yards with a touchdown. On the season, Bowers has performed at a very high level for the Bulldogs and is the team’s leading pass catcher with 53 receptions for 859 yards and 12 touchdowns.”

5 reasons Alabama will beat Georgia

By Brandon Marcello, 247Sports’ Bamaonline

“Georgia’s coaches and players can flood our ears with platitudes and generalities, but the fact remains Alabama is in the Bulldogs’ head space. Alabama is 4-0 against Kirby Smart since he took over as Georgia’s coach. The Bulldogs have led the majority of those games, believe it or not, yet Alabama has rallied to win every time. From second-and-26 to Jameson Williams burning the Bulldogs’ secondary, Alabama has not only found ways to win, it has been more resilient than the Bulldogs in big moments.”

Georgia deserves to be favored vs. Alabama

By Brandon Marcello, Al.com

“Georgia wants to run the football way more often than it throws. The pass-heavy approach helped tire out the Bulldogs defense. It also allowed Alabama’s pass rush to get aggressive. Bennett threw two interceptions, including one Alabama returned for a touchdown. Straying from its traditional game script also put the Bulldogs into some unfamiliar territory on third down, leading to 3 conversions in 12 attempts.”

‘Eating him alive’ The psychology of Kirby Smart’s losing streak with Saban

By Michael Casagrande, Al.com

“On New Year’s Eve, Kirby Smart won his 65th game over six years as Georgia’s head coach in an Orange Bowl semifinal win against Michigan. Returning to his alma mater in a dream-job capacity, he took a sputtering power to that next tier in college football. Standing on the cusp of the final unchecked box sits the boss that’s spoiled every reunion. Of Smart’s 15 losses at Georgia, Nick Saban handed him four, including one less than a month ago entering Monday’s Crimson Tide-Bulldog rematch in the CFP title game.”

Georgia Defense Looking To Gobble Up Alabama's 'Gingerbread Man'

By Tony Tsoukalas, SI’s Bama Central

“Jordan Davis has been monitoring his mammoth frame this season. However, Georgia won’t mind if the 6-foot-6, 340-pound defensive lineman is able to feast on Alabama’s “Gingerbread Man.” That’s the nickname the Bulldogs has given Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young based on the nursery rhyme that goes “Run, run as fast as you can; You can’t catch me, I’m the Gingerbread Man.”

