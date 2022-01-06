Alabama MBB trails Florida 39-36 at the half

Alabama (10-3, 1-0) started off SEC conference play in the 2021-22 college basketball season 1-0 after a 73-68 win against Tennessee at home.

While they have played just one “true” road game (it can be argued that the Gonzaga game in Seattle was a road game) on the year, that game at Memphis ended up in a loss for the Crimson Tide, one of three that they’ve suffered on the campaign.

Alabama is taking on the Florida Gators in Gainesville tonight in what is Florida’s first conference game after their SEC opener against Ole Miss was postponed due to Covid.

Alabama is just 31.4% from the floor and 29.4% from 3PT-range. The Crimson Tide is led in scoring by both Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly with eight points each. The rebounding leader through the first half for Nate Oats squad was Charles Bediako with four boards.

The Tide defense is allowing 48% shooting from the floor for the Gators, including 30% from three.

Free throws thus far have favored the Gators with 14 attempts. They’ve converted on 10 of those. The Crimson Tide have shot 11 free throws and have hit nine of them.

The score at the half is 39-36, the Crimson Tide needs to come out of the half with a way to get to the rim. The Gators defense is keeping them in check through 20 minutes.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.