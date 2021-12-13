Alabama MBB takes big jump in right direction in latest AP Top-25 Poll
Alabama men’s basketball defeated two of last year’s Final Four teams in Gonzaga and Houston this past week. With both teams being ranked, the Crimson Tide got a huge boost in the latest AP Top-25 poll. Nate Oats has coached his team all the way up to No. 6 in the nation.
Just one spot outside the top-five, those teams that sit ahead of Alabama are historical programs with deep roots in the sport: Baylor, Duke, Purdue, UCLA and Gonzaga.
The SEC is well-represented with six teams – Alabama ahead of the pack.
Only one loss on the record, as the team currently stands at 8-1. Alabama will take on Memphis on the road tomorrow.
For the third straight week, a new No. 1 sits atop the AP Poll 🙌
Do you agree with this week's rankings? pic.twitter.com/l5rgJ3JiNT
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 13, 2021
🏀 @AP_Top25 𝙼𝚎𝚗'𝚜 𝙱𝚊𝚜𝚔𝚎𝚝𝚋𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝙿𝚘𝚕𝚕 | 𝚆𝙺𝟼
6️⃣ @AlabamaMBB
1️⃣3️⃣ @AuburnMBB
1️⃣8️⃣ @Vol_Hoops
1️⃣9️⃣ @LSUBasketball
2️⃣1️⃣ @KentuckyMBB
2️⃣4️⃣ @RazorbackMBB #SECMBB
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 13, 2021
