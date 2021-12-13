Alabama MBB takes big jump in right direction in latest AP Top-25 Poll

AJ Spurr
·1 min read

Alabama men’s basketball defeated two of last year’s Final Four teams in Gonzaga and Houston this past week. With both teams being ranked, the Crimson Tide got a huge boost in the latest AP Top-25 poll. Nate Oats has coached his team all the way up to No. 6 in the nation.

Just one spot outside the top-five, those teams that sit ahead of Alabama are historical programs with deep roots in the sport: Baylor, Duke, Purdue, UCLA and Gonzaga.

The SEC is well-represented with six teams – Alabama ahead of the pack.

Only one loss on the record, as the team currently stands at 8-1. Alabama will take on Memphis on the road tomorrow.

