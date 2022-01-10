Alabama MBB slides all the way in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

AJ Spurr
·1 min read

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide have dropped their fourth game of the season against Missouri, ruining any chance at running the table in conference play.

Plenty of inconsistencies loom over the Alabama basketball program. The talent is there, but the group has been unable to execute on the court.

Alabama now sits at No. 25, at risk of falling outside of the rankings if the team doesn’t make the necessary corrections.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor (32)

13-0

800

2

Gonzaga

12-2

735

+2

3

UCLA

10-1

702

+2

4

Auburn

14-1

615

+5

5

Purdue

13-2

606

–2

6

Arizona

12-1

601

+1

7

USC

13-0

595

+1

8

Duke

12-2

590

-6

9

Michigan State

13-2

558

+1

10

Kansas

12-2

553

–4

11

Houston

14-2

431

+3

12

LSU

14-1

399

+9

13

Wisconsin

13-2

391

+10

14

Villanova

11-4

380

+1

15

Ohio St

10-3

312

-3

16

Iowa State

13-2

305

-5

17

Kentucky

12-3

272

-4

18

Seton Hall

11-3

219

+4

19

Texas Tech

11-3

210

+6

20

Providence

14-2

191

-3

21

Xavier

12-2

190

+3

22

Texas

12-3

154

-6

23

Tennessee

10-4

131

-5

24

Illinois

11-3

108

+2

25

Alabama

11-4

105

-5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Colorado St

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1

