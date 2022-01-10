Alabama MBB slides all the way in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide have dropped their fourth game of the season against Missouri, ruining any chance at running the table in conference play.
Plenty of inconsistencies loom over the Alabama basketball program. The talent is there, but the group has been unable to execute on the court.
Alabama now sits at No. 25, at risk of falling outside of the rankings if the team doesn’t make the necessary corrections.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Baylor (32)
13-0
800
–
2
Gonzaga
12-2
735
+2
3
UCLA
10-1
702
+2
4
Auburn
14-1
615
+5
5
Purdue
13-2
606
–2
6
Arizona
12-1
601
+1
7
13-0
595
+1
8
Duke
12-2
590
-6
9
13-2
558
+1
10
Kansas
12-2
553
–4
11
Houston
14-2
431
+3
12
14-1
399
+9
13
13-2
391
+10
14
Villanova
11-4
380
+1
15
10-3
312
-3
16
Iowa State
13-2
305
-5
17
Kentucky
12-3
272
-4
18
Seton Hall
11-3
219
+4
19
Texas Tech
11-3
210
+6
20
Providence
14-2
191
-3
21
Xavier
12-2
190
+3
22
12-3
154
-6
23
Tennessee
10-4
131
-5
24
Illinois
11-3
108
+2
25
Alabama
11-4
105
-5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 19 Colorado St
Others Receiving Votes
Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1
