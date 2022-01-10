Alabama MBB remains in AP Top 25 despite loss to Missouri
This Alabama basketball team has the potential to be one of the best teams in the SEC, but they have hardly played to that potential in a few outings this season. The Crimson Tide has suffered losses to Iona, Davidson, Memphis and now Missouri.
After the road loss to Missouri on Saturday, a team that the Crimson Tide has struggled with tremendously under Nate Oats, Alabama was dropped to No. 24 in the latest AP Poll.
Rank
Team
Points
Previous
1
Baylor (61)
1,525
1
2
Gonzaga
1,440
4
3
UCLA
1,376
5
4
1,193
9
5
1,152
7
6
Arizona
1,144
8
7
Purdue
1,139
3
8
Duke
1,130
2
9
Kansas
1,031
6
10
1,011
10
11
Houston
949
12
12
889
21
13
784
23
14
Villanova
682
19
15
Iowa State
648
11
16
510
13
17
Xavier
453
22
18
Kentucky
438
16
19
Texas Tech
373
25
20
Seton Hall
342
24
21
282
14
22
277
18
23
Providence
250
16
24
Alabama
237
13
25
Illinois
208
NR
Alabama fans should remain hopeful, last season saw the Tide suffer a few questionable losses en route to an SEC Championship in both the regular season and conference tournament. With plenty of basketball left to be played this season, Alabama can still accomplish all that they have set out to do.
Alabama takes on the No. 4 Auburn Tigers on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. CST.
Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.