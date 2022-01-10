Alabama MBB remains in AP Top 25 despite loss to Missouri

Layne Gerbig
This Alabama basketball team has the potential to be one of the best teams in the SEC, but they have hardly played to that potential in a few outings this season. The Crimson Tide has suffered losses to Iona, Davidson, Memphis and now Missouri.

After the road loss to Missouri on Saturday, a team that the Crimson Tide has struggled with tremendously under Nate Oats, Alabama was dropped to No. 24 in the latest AP Poll.

Rank

Team

Points

Previous

1

Baylor (61)

1,525

1

2

Gonzaga

1,440

4

3

UCLA

1,376

5

4

Auburn

1,193

9

5

USC

1,152

7

6

Arizona

1,144

8

7

Purdue

1,139

3

8

Duke

1,130

2

9

Kansas

1,031

6

10

Michigan State

1,011

10

11

Houston

949

12

12

LSU

889

21

13

Wisconsin

784

23

14

Villanova

682

19

15

Iowa State

648

11

16

Ohio State

510

13

17

Xavier

453

22

18

Kentucky

438

16

19

Texas Tech

373

25

20

Seton Hall

342

24

21

Texas

282

14

22

Tennessee

277

18

23

Providence

250

16

24

Alabama

237

13

25

Illinois

208

NR

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami 65, West Virginia 20, UConn 17, Indiana 12, Colorado St. 10, San Diego St. 9, Davidson 5, San Francisco 2, Iowa 2, BYU 2.

Alabama fans should remain hopeful, last season saw the Tide suffer a few questionable losses en route to an SEC Championship in both the regular season and conference tournament. With plenty of basketball left to be played this season, Alabama can still accomplish all that they have set out to do.

Alabama takes on the No. 4 Auburn Tigers on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. CST.

