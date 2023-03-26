Alabama MBB reaches out to USC guard Reese Dixon-Waters

Alabama’s coaching staff has reportedly reached out to USC guard transfer Reese Dixon-Waters, according to Rivals’ Travis Graf.

Several programs that have followed suit are Kansas, Texas, Arkansas, UCLA, and Louisville.

Dixon-Waters spent two seasons with the Trojans. He made eight starts for the Trojans during the 2022-2023 season. As a sophomore, he averaged 9.8 points per game while shooting an efficient 43.8% from the field. His three-point shooting was average as he shot just 29.6% from beyond the arc.

It is unclear how Alabama will decide to pursue Dixon-Waters. After all, the offseason has just begun in Tuscaloosa. Guards Mark Sears and Jahvon Quinerly have decisions to make. Not to mention, there could be other guards that transfer.

It is too early to predict whether Alabama will have a scholarship spot for Dixon-Waters or not. Nonetheless, he is a player to keep an eye on in the transfer portal for Tide fans.

Source: USC transfer & PAC 12 6th Man of the Year Reese Dixon-Waters has heard from: Minnesota

Texas

Kansas

Kansas State

Clemson

Missouri

LMU

Santa Barbara

Stanford

UCLA

Louisville

Florida State

Vanderbilt

Alabama

Arkansas

& others @RivalsPortal pic.twitter.com/yerJkTuxlT — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) March 25, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow news surrounding the Alabama basketball program and the Tide’s involvement in the transfer portal.

