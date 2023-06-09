Alabama MBB reaches out to UNLV transfer David Muoka

The Alabama coaching staff has reached out UNLV transfer David Muoka.

Muoka has received interest from multiple Power Five programs, including Kansas State, Washington State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas.

In four seasons at UNLV, Muoka averaged 3.9 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game and 1.7 blocks per game.

With Alabama losing Charles Bediako to the NBA draft, the coaching staff has pursued front court options in the transfer portal. Along with Muoka, the Tide have reached out to Adrame Diongue, Grant Nelson and Arthur Kaluma.

David Muoka (@DavidMuoka0) has heard from the following schools in recent weeks: Alabama

Kansas State

Temple This adds to his initial list of schools: Vanderbilt

Washington State

Oral Roberts

New Mexico State

Boise State

Nevada

California Baptist

Pacific

UC Santa Barbara… pic.twitter.com/CQOVASvDWz — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) June 1, 2023

Creighton transfer Arthur Kaluma to visit Alabama next week

