Alabama MBB reaches out to UNLV transfer David Muoka
The Alabama coaching staff has reached out UNLV transfer David Muoka.
Muoka has received interest from multiple Power Five programs, including Kansas State, Washington State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas.
In four seasons at UNLV, Muoka averaged 3.9 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game and 1.7 blocks per game.
With Alabama losing Charles Bediako to the NBA draft, the coaching staff has pursued front court options in the transfer portal. Along with Muoka, the Tide have reached out to Adrame Diongue, Grant Nelson and Arthur Kaluma.
David Muoka (@DavidMuoka0) has heard from the following schools in recent weeks:
Alabama
Kansas State
Temple
This adds to his initial list of schools:
Vanderbilt
Washington State
Oral Roberts
New Mexico State
Boise State
Nevada
California Baptist
Pacific
UC Santa Barbara… pic.twitter.com/CQOVASvDWz
— The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) June 1, 2023
Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama basketball program.
