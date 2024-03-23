Alabama MBB reaches out to Rutgers transfer forward Clifford Omoruyi

The Alabama men’s basketball team is still playing in the NCAA Tournament. However, the coaching staff has begun to reach out to transfers. Recently, the Crimson Tide reached out to Rutgers transfer forward Clifford Omoruyi.

Omoruyi is one of the most coveted transfers in the transfer portal. In four seasons at Rutgers, Omoruyi averaged 10.3 points per game, 7.7 assists per game, and 0.5 assists per game.

One area that Alabama has struggled with this season is protecting the rim. Over the course of his career, Omoruyi averages 1.8 blocks per game. It goes without saying that Omoruyi would provide an immediate boost to Alabama’s frontcourt.

Alabama could lose both Grant Nelson and Nick Pringle at the end of the season. Both are seniors who have the option to return or turn pro. Needless to say, Omoruyi is a viable option for the Crimson Tide to keep tabs on moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire