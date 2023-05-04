Alabama MBB reaches out to North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson

The Alabama coaching staff has reportedly made contact with North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson. Nelson is testing the NBA Draft waters but is keeping the option of returning to college on the table.

Nelson is one of the more popular names in the transfer portal. Since entering his name into the transfer portal on Tuesday, Nelson has heard from over over 15 schools. Several of the other programs that have reached out to him are Kansas, Gonzaga, Arkansas, Kentucky, Houston, and LSU.

In three seasons in Fargo, Nelson averaged 12.1 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game, and 1.3 assists per game. He shot 50.8% from the field and 30.7% from beyond-the-arc.

His best season of his college career came in 2022-2023 when he averaged 17.9 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, and 2.1 assists per game. The most impressive statistic was the number of blocks he averaged per game — 1.7.

With Alabama losing Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller, I would not be surprised to see Nate Oats and the rest of the coaching staff go all-in for Nelson. Last season, he was selected to All-Summit First-Team. He is well-rounded and has all the tools to succeed at the power-five level. His list of suitors will continue to grow and I would fully anticipate Alabama continuing to recruit Nelson.

North Dakota State transfer Grant Nelson has heard from these schools since entering the portal, per source: Kentucky

Gonzaga

Kansas

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Texas Tech

Houston

St. John’s

LSU

UCF

Miami

Florida State

Villanova

Nebraska

Georgetown

Cal

Baylor Nelson averaged… pic.twitter.com/4XQsrn7MV6 — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) May 3, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama basketball program as well as its involvement in the transfer portal.

Story continues

More!

BREAKING: Alabama PG Jaden Bradley transferring to Arizona

More!

Alabama offers Louisiana CB transfer Trey Amos

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire