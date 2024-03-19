Alabama MBB reaches out to highly-coveted transfer forward

The Alabama men’s basketball coaching staff has already began to recruit players in the transfer portal. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Alabama has reached out to Omaha transfer forward Frankie Fidler.

Fidler spent the first three seasons of his college career at Omaha. The Nebraska native has been effective in each season thus far. In three seasons, Fidler has averaged 16 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists per game, and 1.1 steals per game. He has shot an efficient 45.4% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond-the-arc.

Alabama will likely lose multiple players on its roster this offseason to either the NBA draft or the transfer portal. Needless to say, Fidler could be an intriguing option for the Crimson Tide to consider moving forward.

Omaha transfer Frankie Fidler has heard from the following schools since entering the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports: Alabama

Indiana

Nebraska

Georgetown

Arizona State

Ole Miss https://t.co/AD8RLoP9pG — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire