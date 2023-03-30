Alabama MBB reaches out to highly-coveted, Washington transfer Keyon Menifield

Washington transfer Keyon Menifield officially entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. In less than 24 hours, he has received interest from a plethora of programs across the country. One of the programs that has reached out is Alabama.

Menifield spent one season in Seattle with the Huskies. He started in 21 of the 32 games that he played in. He averaged 10 points per game while shooting an impressive 41% from the field. Menifield also proved himself as a facilitator after having dished out 3.1 assists per game.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats is familiar with the talent in that area and has a history of recruiting players from Michigan. Oats was the high school basketball coach at Romulus High School for 12 years. Menifield is from Flint, Michigan which is located just over an hour away from Romulus, Michigan.

Alabama currently has 14 players on scholarship for next season. Granted, that accounts for Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney. Both are expected to enter the NBA draft. With that said, the Tide would have one scholarship available.

Both Menifield and the Tide would benefit if he were to commit. Menifield does a good job of going coast-to-coast. He presents challenges for opposing defenses with his raw speed and athleticism. Overall, his style of play would gel well in Alabama’s offense. A fair comparison for Menifield would be former Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr.

Keyon Menifield has been averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.0 APG as a starter while having a 63% TS Only a freshman, the family product pic.twitter.com/JLfW0MD5Qa — Pistons Draft talk (@happypistonfan) November 15, 2022

Menifield is one of the few names that Alabama fans should be closely monitoring. Several others are Reese Dixon-Waters, Nate Calmese, Zack Austin, Kamari Lands, and Denver Jones. They have each heard from the Alabama coaching staff after having entered the transfer portal.

Story continues

Menifield has heard from these schools since entering the portal: Louisville

Arkansas

Xavier

Duke

Oklahoma

Iowa State

Alabama

Tennessee

Ohio state

Mississippi state

Cincinnati

St. John's

Grand Canyon

Georgetown https://t.co/CKxmysLBFw — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) March 29, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the Alabama basketball program and its involvement in the transfer portal.

More!

Alabama MBB lands commitment from Wichita State transfer Jaykwon Walton

More!

Alabama guard Nimari Burnett enters transfer portal

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire