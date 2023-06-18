Alabama MBB reaches out to 2025 prospects with contact period opening

The window for college basketball programs to contact 2025 recruits opened up on June 15 at midnight. Alabama is one of many schools that has taken advantage of the opportunity to reach out to some of the top prospects in the country.

The Alabama coaching staff has placed its priority on filling in the three remaining roster spots for the 2023 roster. Along with that, the coaching staff has also extended offers and shown interest in 2024 and 2025 prospects.

Needless to say, Alabama head coach Nate Oats and his staff are continuously on the recruiting trail.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at which 2025 prospects the Alabama coaching staff has been in contact with over the past few days.

2025 PG Jerry Easter II

Easter II plays for La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. The 6-foot-5 point guard has not received an official offer from the Alabama coaching staff. However, the coaching staff has reportedly reached out to Easter II since the contact period opened up on Thursday. Several programs that have offered Easter II are Michigan State, Ohio State, Syracuse, and Tennessee.

2025 center Moustapha Thiam

Thiam plays for DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 7-footer has not received an official offer from Alabama. He currently holds offers from UCF and Cal Poly.

2025 wing Salim London

London is a 6-foot-4 combo guard that plays for Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. While London has not received an offer from the Crimson Tide, he has heard from the Alabama coaching staff. Thus far, London has not reported any official offers.

2025 PG Mikel Brown Jr.

Brown Jr. plays for The First Academy in Orlando, Florida. The Washington native received an offer from Alabama in April. Brown Jr. is ranked as a five-star prospect by 247Sports.

2025 CG Bryce Heard

Heard is a four-star prospect out of Chicago, Illinois. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard plays for Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. He has not received an official offer from Alabama but has heard from the coaching staff. Several programs that have offered Heard are Illinois, Arizona State, and Georgetown.

2025 CG Darius Adams

Adams plays for Manasquan High School in Manasquan, New Jersey. The 6-foot-3 combo guard is ranked as a top-50 prospect on each recruiting site. He has nine offers thus far, but Alabama has not offered Adams yet. Several of the programs that have are Rutgers, Syracuse, Florida State, and Nebraska.

2025 SF Tylis Jordan

The Alabama coaching staff is one of many schools to have reached out to Tylis Jordan. The Georgia native has an offer from Alabama. Other SEC programs that have offered him are: LSU, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M. Jordan plays for Shiloh High School in Snellville, Georgia. As a sophomore, he averaged 12.5 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, and 1.8 assists per game for the Generals.

2025 PG Kingston Flemings

The Alabama coaching staff has reached out to Kingston Flemings since the contact period opened. Flemings received an offer from the Crimson Tide in May. The 6-foot-2 point guard plays for Brennan High School in San Antonio, Texas. As a sophomore, he averaged 15 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, and 5.3 assists per game.

2025 SF Sadiq White

White has been hearing from the Alabama coaching staff since the contact period began. He also received an offer from Alabama in January. Along with the Crimson Tide, other SEC programs like South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi State, and LSU have offered White as well.

2025 PG Isiah Harwell

Harwell plays for Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. The Idaho native is ranked as a five-star on each recruiting site. He is also ranked as a top-10 prospect as well. Since the contact period began, Harwell has heard from the Alabama coaching staff. He received an offer from the Crimson Tide in May.

2025 CG Jeremiah Green

The Alabama coaching staff reached out to Jeremiah Green once the contact period began. Green plays for Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. Alabama offered Green in May.

2025 center Tacko Fawaz

Fawaz is a 6-foot-11 big man out of The Patrick School in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Since the contact period began, Fawaz has heard from multiple schools including Alabama. Several of the programs that have offered Fawaz are St. John’s, Providence, and Seton Hall. Alabama has not offered him at this point.

2025 PF Caleb Wilson

The Alabama coaching staff has reached out to five-star prospect Caleb Wilson. Wilson plays for Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta, Georgia. As a sophomore, he averaged 14.5 points per game, 12.6 rebounds per game, 3.9 assists per game, and 5.2 blocks per game. The Georgia native has already added an offer from the Crimson Tide. Wilson has received other notable offers from North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri, and Georgia.

2025 PG Jasper Johnson

Johnson has been hearing from the Alabama coaching staff since the contact period began. In July of 2022, Johnson added an offer from Alabama. He also took unofficial visits to Alabama on Aug. 8, 2022, and Feb. 25, 2023. The Crimson Tide appear to be a contender to land Johnson’s commitment. Several other programs that are vying to land Johnson are Cincinnati, Indiana, Ohio State, and Xavier.

