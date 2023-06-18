Alabama MBB reaches out to 2025 prospects with contact period opening

The window for college basketball programs to contact 2025 recruits opened up on June 15 at midnight. Alabama is one of many schools that has taken advantage of the opportunity to reach out to some of the top prospects in the country.

The Alabama coaching staff has placed its priority on filling in the three remaining roster spots for the 2023 roster. Along with that, the coaching staff has also extended offers and shown interest in 2024 and 2025 prospects.

Needless to say, Alabama head coach Nate Oats and his staff are continuously on the recruiting trail.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at which 2025 prospects the Alabama coaching staff has been in contact with over the past few days.

2025 PG Jerry Easter II

2025 Jerry Easter II 4⭐️ 6'6 Point Guard (Toledo, OH) Easter has had a "Crazy 48" his phone won't stop ringing. And on the other line are the following. Ohio St, Providence, UCLA, Michigan St, Oklahoma, Florida St, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama, Kansas, Cincinnati, Memphis,… pic.twitter.com/i7AxFzgg4p — The Basketball Tribune (@TheBBallTribune) June 17, 2023

Easter II plays for La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. The 6-foot-5 point guard has not received an official offer from the Alabama coaching staff. However, the coaching staff has reportedly reached out to Easter II since the contact period opened up on Thursday. Several programs that have offered Easter II are Michigan State, Ohio State, Syracuse, and Tennessee.

2025 center Moustapha Thiam

'25 Moustapha Thiam (@Tafzo327Thiam) tells me Michigan, UCLA, Baylor and Alabama are among those that have shown interest. The 7'1 C from DME Academy (@DMEAcademyMBB) is running with SE Elite (@SE_Elite_3SSB) on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Thiam has offers from UCF and Cal Poly pic.twitter.com/7GgY5KdMb0 — Dino Siervo (@dswervo305) June 17, 2023

Thiam plays for DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida. The 7-footer has not received an official offer from Alabama. He currently holds offers from UCF and Cal Poly.

2025 wing Salim London

2025 Hoover (AL) guard Salim London heard from Tennessee, Alabama, Wake Forest, Jacksonville State, Samford & Belmont yesterday pic.twitter.com/9hWS6rpIp3 — Garrett Tucker (@GTuckerHoops) June 16, 2023

London is a 6-foot-4 combo guard that plays for Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama. While London has not received an offer from the Crimson Tide, he has heard from the Alabama coaching staff. Thus far, London has not reported any official offers.

2025 PG Mikel Brown Jr.

2025 G Mikel Brown Jr has heard from the following since last night: Kentucky

Michigan

Auburn

Alabama

LSU

Villanova

Indiana

Florida

Texas A&M

South Carolina

UCF 👥 https://t.co/FNj9wLQk9K pic.twitter.com/fqQ4RUMHSC — Max Feldman (@MaxFeldman6) June 15, 2023

Brown Jr. plays for The First Academy in Orlando, Florida. The Washington native received an offer from Alabama in April. Brown Jr. is ranked as a five-star prospect by 247Sports.

2025 CG Bryce Heard

2025 4⭐️ Bryce Heard (@Bryceheard_) told me he’s heard from these schools since the direct contract period began: Arkansas

Ohio State

Georgia

Illinois

Louisville

Alabama

Indiana

Stanford

NC State

Marquette

UCLA

UT-Arlington

Old Dominion #22 in the ‘25 class, per @On3sports. pic.twitter.com/VWeQdgGo3F — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) June 16, 2023

Heard is a four-star prospect out of Chicago, Illinois. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard plays for Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. He has not received an official offer from Alabama but has heard from the coaching staff. Several programs that have offered Heard are Illinois, Arizona State, and Georgetown.

2025 CG Darius Adams

Long list for Darius Adams (@dariusadamss) today: Baylor

Washington

Seton hall

Villanova (offered)

Penn state

Florida State

Tennessee

San Deigo

Nebraska (offered)

Seton Hall

LSU

Syracuse

Ohio State

Michigan State

Penn

Auburn

Kansas

Georgetown

Rugters

Virginia… — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) June 16, 2023

Adams plays for Manasquan High School in Manasquan, New Jersey. The 6-foot-3 combo guard is ranked as a top-50 prospect on each recruiting site. He has nine offers thus far, but Alabama has not offered Adams yet. Several of the programs that have are Rutgers, Syracuse, Florida State, and Nebraska.

2025 SF Tylis Jordan

Tylis Jordan (@TylisJordan) tells @madehoops that the following schools have reached out to him today: LSU

SMU

Wake Forest

Mississippi State

Cincinnati

Alabama

Arkansas pic.twitter.com/fyb8ZSEcu0 — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) June 15, 2023

The Alabama coaching staff is one of many schools to have reached out to Tylis Jordan. The Georgia native has an offer from Alabama. Other SEC programs that have offered him are: LSU, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M. Jordan plays for Shiloh High School in Snellville, Georgia. As a sophomore, he averaged 12.5 points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game, and 1.8 assists per game for the Generals.

2025 PG Kingston Flemings

2025 PG Kingston Flemings tells @RedRaiderSports he has heard from the following schools today: Arkansas

Texas Tech

Baylor

Texas

Texas A&M

UTSA

Gonzaga

Auburn

Alabama

LSU

Houston

SMU

Colorado

Rice One of the best in his class.https://t.co/elzqVxc7X5 pic.twitter.com/Tlb9WcyxOk — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) June 15, 2023

The Alabama coaching staff has reached out to Kingston Flemings since the contact period opened. Flemings received an offer from the Crimson Tide in May. The 6-foot-2 point guard plays for Brennan High School in San Antonio, Texas. As a sophomore, he averaged 15 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, and 5.3 assists per game.

2025 SF Sadiq White

2025 4⭐️ Sadiq White tells me these schools have reached out since the contact period began: Texas

Arkansas

Texas A&M

North Carolina

NC State

Mississippi State

Georgia

Wake Forest

Florida State

Syracuse

LSU

Virginia Tech

Ohio State

Illinois

Georgetown

Tennessee

Cincinnati… pic.twitter.com/cTw7adJibi — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) June 15, 2023

White has been hearing from the Alabama coaching staff since the contact period began. He also received an offer from Alabama in January. Along with the Crimson Tide, other SEC programs like South Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi State, and LSU have offered White as well.

2025 PG Isiah Harwell

2025 five-star guard Isiah Harwell tells me he's heard from the following schools since the direct contact period began: UCLA, Auburn, Houston, Villanova, Gonzaga, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Ohio State, Baylor, Alabama, Texas, Cal, Michigan, UNC, BYU Tracking more top recruits here:… pic.twitter.com/fRW949zcgD — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 15, 2023

Harwell plays for Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. The Idaho native is ranked as a five-star on each recruiting site. He is also ranked as a top-10 prospect as well. Since the contact period began, Harwell has heard from the Alabama coaching staff. He received an offer from the Crimson Tide in May.

2025 CG Jeremiah Green

2025 4⭐️ Jeremiah Green tells me he’s heard from these schools since the contact period began: Arkansas

Kansas State

Florida State

Auburn

Alabama

UCLA

Texas Tech

LSU

West Virginia

Arizona

Arizona State

Oklahoma State

Mississippi State

Houston

SMU

UTSA Green is an explosive lead… pic.twitter.com/reW9qlYCYO — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) June 15, 2023

The Alabama coaching staff reached out to Jeremiah Green once the contact period began. Green plays for Guyer High School in Denton, Texas. Alabama offered Green in May.

2025 center Tacko Fawaz

Top-50 2025 prospect Tacko Fawaz tells me that he has heard from the following schools since the initial contact period began: Alabama, Villanova, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall, Mississippi State, & more. pic.twitter.com/CeMgylAPSW — Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) June 15, 2023

Fawaz is a 6-foot-11 big man out of The Patrick School in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Since the contact period began, Fawaz has heard from multiple schools including Alabama. Several of the programs that have offered Fawaz are St. John’s, Providence, and Seton Hall. Alabama has not offered him at this point.

2025 PF Caleb Wilson

Since the direct contact period opened at midnight, 2025 Top-10 prospect Caleb Wilson has heard from Arkansas, LSU, Texas, Ohio State, North Carolina, Alabama, and others: https://t.co/pMZidxAuFD pic.twitter.com/rhvV2oYlmU — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 15, 2023

The Alabama coaching staff has reached out to five-star prospect Caleb Wilson. Wilson plays for Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta, Georgia. As a sophomore, he averaged 14.5 points per game, 12.6 rebounds per game, 3.9 assists per game, and 5.2 blocks per game. The Georgia native has already added an offer from the Crimson Tide. Wilson has received other notable offers from North Carolina, Indiana, Missouri, and Georgia.

2025 PG Jasper Johnson

Since the direct contact period opened at midnight, 2025 Top-25 guard Jasper Johnson tells me he's heard from Georgia, Arizona, Xavier, Cincinnati, Arkansas, Florida State, Ohio State, Indiana, Alabama, Ole Miss, WVU, and others: https://t.co/pMZidxB2vb pic.twitter.com/jI2iFUaYT4 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 15, 2023

Johnson has been hearing from the Alabama coaching staff since the contact period began. In July of 2022, Johnson added an offer from Alabama. He also took unofficial visits to Alabama on Aug. 8, 2022, and Feb. 25, 2023. The Crimson Tide appear to be a contender to land Johnson’s commitment. Several other programs that are vying to land Johnson are Cincinnati, Indiana, Ohio State, and Xavier.

