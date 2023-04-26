Alabama MBB has reached out to Texas Tech transfer Jaylon Tyson
The Alabama coaching staff has reportedly reached out to Texas Tech transfer Jaylon Tyson.
Tyson committed to Texas as a part of the Longhons’ 2021 recruting class. He was ranked as a four-star recruit coming out of high school.
He spent one season in Austin. Tyson averaged 1.8 points per game in the eight games that he played in.
Following his freshman season, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Texas Tech. There, he spent one season as well averaging 10.7 points per game, 6.1 rebounds per game, and 1.3 assists per game.
In the wake of the Jaykwon Walton news, it should come as no surprise as the coaching staff looks to add a wing player. Tyson fits that mold at 6-foot-6, 210 pounds. He would also fit Alabama’s system well as he has shot 37.8% from distance over the course of his career.
🚨Jaylon Tyson is expected to visit Kansas this weekend
So far he has taken a visit to Cal-Berkley and has completed a Zoom call with Auburn
He has also heard from:
Georgia Tech
Missouri
Arkansas
Alabama
Louisville
Creighton
Nebraska
BYU
Tyson is the @TheAthletic No.… pic.twitter.com/J87z7cESM7
— Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 26, 2023
