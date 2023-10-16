Advertisement

Alabama MBB ranks No. 24 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Brody Smoot
·2 min read

The AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll was released on Monday afternoon. Of those listed, the Alabama Crimson Tide were listed at No. 24.

The ranking comes roughly seven months after the Crimson Tide lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to the San Diego State Aztecs. Nate Oats’ squad lost three players to the NBA draft, three players to the transfer portal, and two players to graduation.

Needless to say, there were a lot of changes that were made during the offseason. Alabama was able to bring in four transfers and five incoming freshmen. Not to mention, the team retained three of its key contributors from a season ago:Mark Sears, Rylan Griffen, and Nick Pringle. Now, Alabama is looking to build off of its 31-6 record a season ago.

Along with Alabama, four other SEC programs were ranked in the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll.

Rank

Team

Points

1

Kansas Jayhawks

1548 (46)

2

Duke Blue Devils

1466 (11)

3

Purdue Boilermakers

1436 (3)

4

Michigan State Spartans

1346 (1)

5

Marquette Golden Eagles

1283

6

UConn Huskies

1243 (2)

7

Houston Cougars

1117

8

Creighton Bluejays

1099

9

Tennessee Volunteers

1032

10

Florida Atlantic Owls

1011

11

Gonzaga Bulldogs

830

12

Arizona Wildcats

776

13

Miami Hurricanes

750

14

Arkansas Razorbacks

685

15

Texas A&M Aggies

597

16

Kentucky Wildcats

530

17

San Diego State

529

18

Texas Longhorns

493

19

North Carolina Tar Heels

474

20

Baylor Bears

431

21

USC Trojans

427

22

Villanova Wildcats

375

23

Saint Mary’s Gaels

335

24

Alabama Crimson Tide

163

25

Illinois Fighting Illini

104

Others Receiving Votes

Wisconsin 53,  Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John’s 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi St. 20, Kansas St 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, Coll of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama basketball program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire