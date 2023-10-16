Alabama MBB ranks No. 24 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
The AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll was released on Monday afternoon. Of those listed, the Alabama Crimson Tide were listed at No. 24.
The ranking comes roughly seven months after the Crimson Tide lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to the San Diego State Aztecs. Nate Oats’ squad lost three players to the NBA draft, three players to the transfer portal, and two players to graduation.
Needless to say, there were a lot of changes that were made during the offseason. Alabama was able to bring in four transfers and five incoming freshmen. Not to mention, the team retained three of its key contributors from a season ago:Mark Sears, Rylan Griffen, and Nick Pringle. Now, Alabama is looking to build off of its 31-6 record a season ago.
Along with Alabama, four other SEC programs were ranked in the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll.
Rank
Team
Points
1
1548 (46)
2
1466 (11)
3
1436 (3)
4
1346 (1)
5
1283
6
UConn Huskies
1243 (2)
7
1117
8
1099
9
1032
10
1011
11
830
12
776
13
Miami Hurricanes
750
14
685
15
597
16
530
17
529
18
493
19
474
20
431
21
427
22
375
23
Saint Mary’s Gaels
335
24
163
25
104
Others Receiving Votes
Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John’s 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi St. 20, Kansas St 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, Coll of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.
