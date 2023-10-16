Alabama MBB ranks No. 24 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

The AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll was released on Monday afternoon. Of those listed, the Alabama Crimson Tide were listed at No. 24.

The ranking comes roughly seven months after the Crimson Tide lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to the San Diego State Aztecs. Nate Oats’ squad lost three players to the NBA draft, three players to the transfer portal, and two players to graduation.

Needless to say, there were a lot of changes that were made during the offseason. Alabama was able to bring in four transfers and five incoming freshmen. Not to mention, the team retained three of its key contributors from a season ago:Mark Sears, Rylan Griffen, and Nick Pringle. Now, Alabama is looking to build off of its 31-6 record a season ago.

Along with Alabama, four other SEC programs were ranked in the AP Top 25 Men’s College Basketball Poll.

Others Receiving Votes

Wisconsin 53, Colorado 49, UCLA 47, St. John’s 47, Maryland 34, Virginia 27, Auburn 27, TCU 24, Mississippi St. 20, Kansas St 13, Xavier 8, Memphis 7, Missouri 6, Boise St. 4, Indiana 3, Florida 2, Coll of Charleston 2, New Mexico 1, Drake 1.

