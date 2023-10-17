Alabama MBB ranks No. 24 in Preseason USA Today Sports Coaches Poll

The USA Today Sports Coaches Poll was released on Monday ahead of the start of the 2023-2024 college basketball season. The Alabama men’s basketball team ranks at No. 24. Other programs in the SEC that were ranked are Tennessee (No. 10), Arkansas (No. 14), Kentucky (No. 16), and Texas A&M (No. 19).

The Crimson Tide finished the 2022-2023 season with a 31-6 record and served as the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Nate Oats’ squad was put out in the second round by a gritty, San Diego State squad. Needless to say, last season’s campaign was one of the best in program history for the Crimson Tide.

The Alabama coaching staff has re-tooled its roster to fit the formula that has worked so well in the past. That is the need to establish a strengthened backcourt with promising shooters to coexist with versatile big men who can space the floor.

During the offseason, Alabama did just that. Oats and his staff were able to bring in transfers Grant Nelson, Mohamed Wague, Aaron Estrada, and Latrell Wrightsell Jr. Each of whom brings their own playing style and experience to Tuscaloosa. That is one of the leading reasons why the Crimson Tide is ranked as the No. 24 team in the country according to the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll.

A look at the full Coaches Poll powered by USA Today Sports:

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 45; Wisconsin 43; Maryland 29; TCU 26; Colorado 21; Xavier 17; Ohio State 16; Virginia 13; St. John’s 13; Kansas State 8; Indiana 7; Washington 5; Florida 5; Auburn 5; Missouri 4; Oregon 3; Memphis 3; Mississippi State 2; Iowa State 2; Yale 1; Boise State 1

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest surrounding the Alabama basketball program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire