Alabama MBB ranks No. 22 in latest AP Poll

Last week, the Alabama men’s basketball team was ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll. Fast forward a week and the Crimson Tide are now ranked at No. 22 in the most recent AP Poll.

In the first two games of the season, Alabama knocked off mid-major opponents Morehead State and Indiana State.

Thus far, the Crimson Tide are averaging over 100 points per game while allowing 76.5 points per game. The coaching staff would like to see some improvements being made on the defensive end of the floor.

Tide head coach Nate Oats and the rest of the coaching staff pride the players in having sustained success on defense. It will be interesting to see if the Crimson Tide shows any improvements on that end of the floor this week.

Alabama is up two spots in the AP Poll and will try to continue to climb up the rankings as the season progresses.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball program.

