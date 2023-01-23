Alabama MBB ranks No. 2 in latest AP top 25 poll

Alabama men’s basketball is now ranked No. 2 in the nation, according to the latest AP top-25 poll. The Crimson Tide sits atop the SEC with a 17-2 overall record and an in-conference record of 7-0.

Nate Oats and his team are currently projected to be a top seed in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and are expected to make a deep run.

This is the highest ranking for the program since the 2002-2003 college basketball season.

In the current ranking, Alabama received 23 first-place votes. Falling just behind Purdue with 39 votes.

Alabama’s next game will take place at home against Mississippi State on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

