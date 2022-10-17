Alabama MBB to open 2022-2023 season ranked No. 20 in preseason AP Poll

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide men’s basketball team will begin the 2022-2023 campaign ranked No. 20 in the nation, according to the preseason AP top-25 poll.

Alabama has found some success under Oats, who has helped propel the team into national relevancy with an SEC regular season title, a conference tournament title and a handful of NCAA Tournament appearances.

In total, there are five SEC teams on the list. Joining Alabama are Kentucky (No. 4), Arkansas (No. 10), Tennessee (No. 11) and Auburn (No. 15)

North Carolina is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll 👀 pic.twitter.com/9c9mO5LJoe — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) October 17, 2022

Alabama will open the season with a home game against Southern Illinois on Oct. 29.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama men’s basketball as the season approaches.

