Alabama MBB offers elite, 2025 PF Sebastian Williams-Adams

The Alabama men’s basketball coaching staff extended an offer to 2025 power forward Sebastian Williams-Adams on Thursday evening. Williams-Adams is widely considered to be one of the top power forward prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.

Williams-Adams plays for St. John’s High School in Houston, Texas. At 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Williams-Adams can play multiple positions. His versatility is something that likely caught the attention of the Alabama coaching staff.

As a sophomore, Williams-Adams averaged 20.6 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, and 2.6 assists per game. He was a catalyst for the Mavericks success on both ends of the floor in 2022-2023.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Sebastian Williams-Adams’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 21 1 5 Rivals 4 52 – – ESPN 4 32 2 9 On3 Recruiting 4 66 6 18 247 Composite 4 37 4 9

Vitals

Hometown Houston, Texas Projected Position Power forward Height 6-8 Weight 230 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 12, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Social media

After a great conversation with Coach Claunch, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama @JL3Elite @Coach_CourtneyB pic.twitter.com/tIBNGEQBqt — skasilentassassin33 (@skasilentassas1) October 13, 2023

