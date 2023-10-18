Advertisement

Alabama MBB offers elite, 2025 PF Sebastian Williams-Adams

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

The Alabama men’s basketball coaching staff extended an offer to 2025 power forward Sebastian Williams-Adams on Thursday evening. Williams-Adams is widely considered to be one of the top power forward prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.

Williams-Adams plays for St. John’s High School in Houston, Texas. At 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Williams-Adams can play multiple positions. His versatility is something that likely caught the attention of the Alabama coaching staff.

As a sophomore, Williams-Adams averaged 20.6 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, and 2.6 assists per game. He was a catalyst for the Mavericks success on both ends of the floor in 2022-2023.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Sebastian Williams-Adams’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

21

1

5

Rivals

4

52

ESPN

4

32

2

9

On3 Recruiting

4

66

6

18

247 Composite

4

37

4

9

 

Vitals

Hometown

Houston, Texas

Projected Position

Power forward

Height

6-8

Weight

230

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 12, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

