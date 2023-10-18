Alabama MBB offers elite, 2025 PF Sebastian Williams-Adams
The Alabama men’s basketball coaching staff extended an offer to 2025 power forward Sebastian Williams-Adams on Thursday evening. Williams-Adams is widely considered to be one of the top power forward prospects in the 2025 recruiting class.
Williams-Adams plays for St. John’s High School in Houston, Texas. At 6-foot-8 and 230 pounds, Williams-Adams can play multiple positions. His versatility is something that likely caught the attention of the Alabama coaching staff.
As a sophomore, Williams-Adams averaged 20.6 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, and 2.6 assists per game. He was a catalyst for the Mavericks success on both ends of the floor in 2022-2023.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Sebastian Williams-Adams’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
21
1
5
Rivals
4
52
–
–
ESPN
4
32
2
9
On3 Recruiting
4
66
6
18
247 Composite
4
37
4
9
Vitals
Hometown
Houston, Texas
Projected Position
Power forward
Height
6-8
230
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 12, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Social media
After a great conversation with Coach Claunch, I’m blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama @JL3Elite @Coach_CourtneyB pic.twitter.com/tIBNGEQBqt
— skasilentassassin33 (@skasilentassas1) October 13, 2023