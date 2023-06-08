Alabama MBB offers 2025 SF Hudson Greer

Brody Smoot
·1 min read

Small forward Hudson Greer of the 2025 class received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff on Wednesday.

Greer plays for Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas. As a freshman, he averaged 11.5 poins per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, and 1.4 assists per game. Greer shot an efficient 50% from the floor and 39% from beyond-the-arc.

Last season, Greer helped lead the Cavaliers to a 26-8 record and a playoff appearance.

With Greer’s recruitment heating up, it will be interesting to see if he chooses to take an unofficial visit to Alabama. Thus far, he has taken unofficial visits to Texas, Texas Tech, and SMU.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Hudson Greer’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

56

7

15

Rivals

3

73

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

4

47

3

13

247 Composite

4

54

7

10

 

Vitals

Hometown

Austin, Texas

Projected Position

Small forward

Height

6-6

Weight

175

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on June 7, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

