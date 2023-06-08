Alabama MBB offers 2025 SF Hudson Greer
Small forward Hudson Greer of the 2025 class received an offer from the Alabama coaching staff on Wednesday.
Greer plays for Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas. As a freshman, he averaged 11.5 poins per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, and 1.4 assists per game. Greer shot an efficient 50% from the floor and 39% from beyond-the-arc.
Last season, Greer helped lead the Cavaliers to a 26-8 record and a playoff appearance.
With Greer’s recruitment heating up, it will be interesting to see if he chooses to take an unofficial visit to Alabama. Thus far, he has taken unofficial visits to Texas, Texas Tech, and SMU.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Hudson Greer’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
56
7
15
Rivals
3
73
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
4
47
3
13
247 Composite
4
54
7
10
Vitals
Hometown
Austin, Texas
Projected Position
Small forward
Height
6-6
175
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on June 7, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Mississippi State
Texas Tech
After a great conversation with @AustinClaunch05 , I am blessed to say I have received a offer from Alabama! Roll tide #AGTG @CoachBEspinosa@ProSkillsEYBL @CoachKevinDTX @_Coach_Nick22 pic.twitter.com/q2ldBxwzzg
— Hudson Greer (@HudsonGreer1) June 8, 2023