Alabama MBB offers 2025 center Jamarion Davis-Fleming

Alabama extended an offer to 2025 center Jamarion Davis-Fleming. The Crimson Tide target posted the offer to his Twitter account early Friday morning. He is the younger brother of former Alabama basketball player Javian Davis.

The Alabama coaching staff recruited Javian as a part of their 2018 class. Now, it appears that the Tide will be in the mix to land his brother, Jamarion.

Jamarion stands at 6-foot-8 and 195 pounds. He plays for Canton High School in Canton, Mississippi. He has received three offers so far: Ole Miss, Jackson State and Alabama.

Coach Nate Oats and his staff have shown interest in just a few recruits in the 2025 recruiting cycle. One of the prospects that also received an offer on Thursday night is 2025 guard Jasper Johnson.

Oats wants to establish relationships early in the recruiting process with the basketball program trending upward as of late. We will certainly keep an eye on his recruitment and how the Crimson Tide intends to recruit him in the future.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Davis-Fleming’s recruitment as well as other Alabama basketball recruiting news.

Related

Alabama picked by media as favorite to win SEC

Related

Nick Saban: 'There's only so much money to go around'

Related