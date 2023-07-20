Alabama MBB offers 2025 5-star PF Koa Peat

The Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to the top prospect in the state of Arizona on Wednesday. Power forward Koa Peat of the 2025 class received the offer after having an impressive showing at the recent 3Stripes Select Basketball Championship.

Peat plays for Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona. As a sophomore, Peat was named the 2022-2023 MaxPreps Arizona High School Basketball Player of the Year. He averaged 19.7 points per game, 9.4 rebounds per game, 3.0 assists per game, and 1.7 blocks per game.

247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins compared Peat to Charlotte Hornets power forward P.J. Washington. Jenkins had the following player evaluation for Peat:

“Peat can affect the game in many ways at such a young age. With elite size for a perimeter prospect, Peat projects and excels as a multi-positional player and defender. He is a high volume rebounder who is most effective while being utilized as a playmaking four-man offensively. Peat embodies the full use of the term versatility as he can create for those around him just as well as he does himself. He has the excellent ball skills to run an offense and the vision to see over a defense to find the open man.”

Alabama could play Peat at small forward or power forward depending on the coaching staff’s preference. First, the Tide will have to out-recruit the likes of blue-blood programs.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Koa Peat’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 4 1 3 Rivals 5 3 – 7 ESPN 5 4 1 2 On3 Recruiting 5 8 1 3 247 Composite 5 4 1 3

Vitals

Hometown Gilbert, Arizona Projected Position Power forward Height 6-8 Weight 210 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on July 19, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Arizona

Baylor

Houston

Kansas

Kentucky

North Carolina

Texas

Twitter

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Alabama #AGTG. pic.twitter.com/dCwCdLagxl — Koa Seward Peat (@kpeat10) July 19, 2023

