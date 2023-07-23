Alabama MBB offers 2025 5-star PG Darius Acuff Jr.

Brody Smoot
·1 min read
1

The Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2025 point guard Darius Acuff Jr. on Thursday.

Acuff Jr. plays for Cass Techincal High School in Detroit, Michigan. As a junior, Acuff Jr. was named the 2022-2023 MaxPreps Michigan High School Basketball Player of the Year. He averaged 21.4 points per game and 5.7 assists per game.

Acuff Jr. helped the school win its first Division 1 State Championship.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats was formerly the head coach of Romulus High School (MI) which is located 30 minutes outside of Detroit. He has experience recruiting and coaching in the state of Michigan. Oats and the Alabama coaching staff will continue to recruit Acuff Jr. in the coming years.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Darius Acuff Jr.’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

5

10

1

1

Rivals

5

15

ESPN

5

19

2

3

On3 Recruiting

4

19

2

1

247 Composite

5

11

1

2

 

Vitals

Hometown

Detroit, Michigan

Projected Position

Point guard

Height

6-2

Weight

175

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on July 20, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

