Alabama MBB offers 2025 5-star PG Darius Acuff Jr.

The Alabama coaching staff extended an offer to 2025 point guard Darius Acuff Jr. on Thursday.

Acuff Jr. plays for Cass Techincal High School in Detroit, Michigan. As a junior, Acuff Jr. was named the 2022-2023 MaxPreps Michigan High School Basketball Player of the Year. He averaged 21.4 points per game and 5.7 assists per game.

Acuff Jr. helped the school win its first Division 1 State Championship.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats was formerly the head coach of Romulus High School (MI) which is located 30 minutes outside of Detroit. He has experience recruiting and coaching in the state of Michigan. Oats and the Alabama coaching staff will continue to recruit Acuff Jr. in the coming years.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 10 1 1 Rivals 5 15 – – ESPN 5 19 2 3 On3 Recruiting 4 19 2 1 247 Composite 5 11 1 2

Vitals

Hometown Detroit, Michigan Projected Position Point guard Height 6-2 Weight 175 Class 2025

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on July 20, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Michigan

Pittsburgh

Kentucky

Nebraska

Providence

Twitter

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/lbLJboAQoB — Darius Acuff (@DariusAcuff) July 21, 2023

