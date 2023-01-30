Alabama MBB offer 2025 PG from Florida Jalen Reece
The Alabama men’s basketball program has emerged onto the scene on the hardwood as well as in the recruiting landscape. Nate Oats and his staff have prioritized the ability to build the foundation of their program by way of recruiting high school talent.
The coaching staff extended an offer to 2025 point guard Jalen Reece. Interestingly enough, he is the first point guard to have received an offer from the Tide in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
His recruitment will likely heat up heading into his senior season. With Alabama extending an early offer, it should help their chances of landing the Florida native.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jalen Reece’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
70
8
8
Rivals
–
–
–
–
ESPN
–
–
–
–
On3 Recruiting
–
–
–
–
247 Composite
4
48
7
7
Vitals
Hometown
Orlando, Florida
Projected Position
Point guard
Height
5-10
Weight
155
Class
2025
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
Jacksonville
Missouri
Florida Atlantic
Cincinnati
Ohio
SMU
Blessed to receive a offer from the University of Alabama thank you coach Hodgson❤️🤍 @fl_rebels @AlabamaMBB pic.twitter.com/892pVxE7Mc
— Jalen Reece (@jalen_reece) January 24, 2023