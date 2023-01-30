Breaking News:

Alabama MBB offer 2025 PG from Florida Jalen Reece

The Alabama men’s basketball program has emerged onto the scene on the hardwood as well as in the recruiting landscape. Nate Oats and his staff have prioritized the ability to build the foundation of their program by way of recruiting high school talent.

The coaching staff extended an offer to 2025 point guard Jalen Reece. Interestingly enough, he is the first point guard to have received an offer from the Tide in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

His recruitment will likely heat up heading into his senior season. With Alabama extending an early offer, it should help their chances of landing the Florida native.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Jalen Reece’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

70

8

8

Rivals

ESPN

On3 Recruiting

247 Composite

4

48

7

7

 

Vitals

Hometown

Orlando, Florida

Projected Position

Point guard

Height

5-10

Weight

155

Class

2025

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on January 24, 2023

  • No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

  • Jacksonville

  • Missouri

  • Florida Atlantic

  • Cincinnati

  • Ohio

  • SMU

