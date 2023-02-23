Alabama MBB narrowly defeats South Carolina 78-76 in OT

Alabama men’s basketball earned a win on the road against an unranked South Carolina Gamecocks squad with a final score of 78-76. With this win, the Crimson Tide improves to 24-4 overall with a conference record of 14-1, just one game ahead of the Texas A&M Aggies.

Star freshman Brandon Miller led the team with a strong performance, as finished the contest with a career-high 41 points in 43 minutes. Charles Bediako led the team in rebounds with nine.

The final three games for this Crimson Tide team make for a difficult stretch. Alabama welcomes in Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 25, and then will face Auburn and Texas A&M next week to close out the season.

Roll Tide wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball as the 2022-2023 regular season winds down.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire