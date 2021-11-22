Alabama MBB moves up to No. 9 in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are a perfect 4-0 on the season, as the team prepares for a rough stretch ahead, which includes playing top-ranked Gonzaga and other highly-ranked programs over the next few weeks.
In the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, Alabama ranks No. 9, which makes the Crimson Tide the highest-ranked SEC team in the poll.
Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
PTS
1st
Prev
Chg
Hi/Lo
1
4-0
797
30
1
—
1/1
2
4-0
751
2
2
—
2/2
3
3-0
725
0
3
—
3/3
4
5-0
691
0
7
3
4/7
5
4-0
635
0
8
3
5/8
6
5-0
624
0
9
3
6/9
7
3-2
546
0
4
-3
4/7
8
3-1
479
0
5
-3
5/8
9
4-0
472
0
13
4
9/13
10
4-0
441
0
16
6
10/16
11
3-0
431
0
14
3
11/14
12
3-0
357
0
15
3
12/15
13
3-2
356
0
6
-7
6/13
13
3-1
356
0
11
-2
11/13
15
2-1
321
0
10
-5
10/15
16
5-0
261
0
24
8
16/24
17
3-1
226
0
17
—
17/17
18
4-0
205
0
NR
—
18/NR
19
5-0
204
0
NR
14
19/NR
20
3-0
187
0
NR
—
20/NR
21
4-0
183
0
23
2
21/23
22
3-0
174
0
22
—
22/22
23
2-1
168
0
12
-11
12/23
24
3-0
162
0
NR
—
24/NR
25
3-0
92
0
NR
3
25/NR
Teams that dropped out:
No. 17 Ohio St.; No. 19 Florida State; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 Maryland; No. 25 Virginia.
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.