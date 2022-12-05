Alabama MBB moves up to No. 8 in latest AP Men’s Basketball Poll

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide men’s basketball team is on a tear. The program is 7-1 so far in the season and is now ranked inside the top 10 in the nation.

With quality wins over UNC and Michigan State, it’s hard not to consider Alabama one of the strongest teams in the country. The only loss on the season came from UConn.

This upcoming Saturday, Dec. 10, Alabama will hit the road to take on top-ranked Houston in a game that will surely have an impact on next week’s rankings.

#Alabama basketball climbs three spots to No. 8 in the new AP Poll. The Crimson Tide will travel to No. 1 Houston on Saturday, Dec. 10. 1. Houston (37)

2. Texas (14)

3. Virginia (3)

4. Purdue (8)

5. UConn

6. Kansas

7. Tennessee

8. Alabama

9. Arkansas

10. Arizona

11. Auburn — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) December 5, 2022

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama basketball as the 2022-2023 season progresses.

