Alabama MBB moves up to No. 3 in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Alabama basketball continues to dominate opponents as the regular season begins to wind down. The Crimson Tide holds an overall record of 20-3 and a perfect conference record of 10-0.

Nate Oats and his team are expected to enter the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as a No. 1 seed but will first have to finish out the regular season and participate in the SEC conference tournament.

Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

22-2

780 (15)

2

Houston

22-2

765 (13)

+1

3

Alabama

20-3

728

+2

4

Arizona

21-3

670

+3

5

Tennessee

19-4

647

-3

6

Texas

19-4

645

+3

7

UCLA

19-4

594

+2

8

Kansas

18-5

518

9

Virginia

17-4

505

-5

10

Marquette

19-5

477

+2

11

Kansas State

18-5

459

-5

12

Baylor

17-6

453

-1

13

Iowa State

16-6

451

14

Saint Mary’s

21-4

419

+4

15

Xavier

19-5

396

16

Gonzaga

19-5

286

-2

17

Providence

17-6

248

18

Indiana

16-7

207

+4

19

TCU

17-6

206

-3

20

Miami

18-5

192

+1

21

UConn

18-6

125

+2

22

NC State

19-5

83

+7

23

San Diego St.

18-5

68

+3

24

Duke

17-6

67

+4

24

Clemson

18-6

67

-5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Florida Atlantic; No. 23 Auburn; No. 25 Illinois.

Others Receiving Votes

Creighton 66; Florida Atlantic 61; Rutgers 56; Auburn 43; Illinois 21; Southern California 19; Pittsburgh 16; Maryland 16; Texas A&M 11; Kentucky 11; Iowa 10; Missouri 4; Nevada 3; Northwestern 2; Charleston 2; Utah St. 1; Oklahoma State 1; New Mexico 1.

