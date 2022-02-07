Alabama MBB loses more votes in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Breaking News:

Alabama men’s basketball can’t seem to get it together. Despite beating a top-5 team in Baylor last week, the Crimson Tide drops two in a row to top-tier teams from the SEC: Auburn and Kentucky.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, the Crimson Tide not only miss out on the top-25, but the number of votes received declined.

Alabama only received 28 votes this week, compared to 39 votes last week.

There is still time for Nate Oats and this team to turn it around, but the window of opportunity is closing fast.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

19-2

786 (18)

2

Auburn

22-1

784 (16)

-1

3

Purdue

20-3

698

4

Kentucky

19-4

682

+3

5

Arizona

19-2

666

6

Duke

19-3

649

7

Houston

20-2

605

+2

8

Kansas

19-3

602

+2

9

Texas Tech

18-5

481

+5

10

Baylor

19-4

478

-2

11

Providence

20-2

477

+4

12

UCLA

16-4

424

-8

13

Illinois

17-5

411

+5

14

Wisconsin

18-4

389

-3

15

Villanova

17-6

368

-3

16

Ohio State

14-5

308

17

Michigan State

17-5

280

-4

18

Tennessee

16-6

231

+2

19

Marquette

16-7

193

+5

20

Texas

17-6

157

+1

21

USC

19-4

148

-2

22

Saint Mary’s

19-4

89

+6

23

Connecticut

15-6

85

-6

24

Murray State

22-2

68

+9

25

Wake Forest

19-5

51

+9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2

