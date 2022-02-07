Alabama MBB loses more votes in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Alabama men’s basketball can’t seem to get it together. Despite beating a top-5 team in Baylor last week, the Crimson Tide drops two in a row to top-tier teams from the SEC: Auburn and Kentucky.
In the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, the Crimson Tide not only miss out on the top-25, but the number of votes received declined.
Alabama only received 28 votes this week, compared to 39 votes last week.
There is still time for Nate Oats and this team to turn it around, but the window of opportunity is closing fast.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
19-2
786 (18)
–
2
Auburn
22-1
784 (16)
-1
3
Purdue
20-3
698
–
4
Kentucky
19-4
682
+3
5
Arizona
19-2
666
–
6
Duke
19-3
649
–
7
Houston
20-2
605
+2
8
Kansas
19-3
602
+2
9
Texas Tech
18-5
481
+5
10
Baylor
19-4
478
-2
11
Providence
20-2
477
+4
12
UCLA
16-4
424
-8
13
Illinois
17-5
411
+5
14
Wisconsin
18-4
389
-3
15
Villanova
17-6
368
-3
16
Ohio State
14-5
308
–
17
Michigan State
17-5
280
-4
18
Tennessee
16-6
231
+2
19
Marquette
16-7
193
+5
20
Texas
17-6
157
+1
21
USC
19-4
148
-2
22
Saint Mary’s
19-4
89
+6
23
Connecticut
15-6
85
-6
24
Murray State
22-2
68
+9
25
Wake Forest
19-5
51
+9
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State
Others Receiving Votes
Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2
