Alabama MBB loses more votes in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Alabama men’s basketball can’t seem to get it together. Despite beating a top-5 team in Baylor last week, the Crimson Tide drops two in a row to top-tier teams from the SEC: Auburn and Kentucky.

In the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, the Crimson Tide not only miss out on the top-25, but the number of votes received declined.

Alabama only received 28 votes this week, compared to 39 votes last week.

There is still time for Nate Oats and this team to turn it around, but the window of opportunity is closing fast.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Gonzaga 19-2 786 (18) – 2 Auburn 22-1 784 (16) -1 3 Purdue 20-3 698 – 4 Kentucky 19-4 682 +3 5 Arizona 19-2 666 – 6 Duke 19-3 649 – 7 Houston 20-2 605 +2 8 Kansas 19-3 602 +2 9 Texas Tech 18-5 481 +5 10 Baylor 19-4 478 -2 11 Providence 20-2 477 +4 12 UCLA 16-4 424 -8 13 Illinois 17-5 411 +5 14 Wisconsin 18-4 389 -3 15 Villanova 17-6 368 -3 16 Ohio State 14-5 308 – 17 Michigan State 17-5 280 -4 18 Tennessee 16-6 231 +2 19 Marquette 16-7 193 +5 20 Texas 17-6 157 +1 21 USC 19-4 148 -2 22 Saint Mary’s 19-4 89 +6 23 Connecticut 15-6 85 -6 24 Murray State 22-2 68 +9 25 Wake Forest 19-5 51 +9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Iowa State; No. 23 Xavier; No. 25 Louisiana State

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 44; Xavier 35; Iowa State 34; Alabama 28; Arkansas 27; Davidson 24; Boise St. 21; Loyola-Chicago 15; Colorado St. 15; Notre Dame 10; Miami-Florida 9; Oregon 7; New Mexico St. 5; Texas Christian 4; Louisiana State 4; San Francisco 3; Indiana 3; Southern Methodist 2; Seton Hall 2

