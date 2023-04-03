Alabama MBB lands in top-six for Washington guard transfer Keyon Menifield

Washington transfer Keyon Menifield listed his top-six schools on Sunday evening. The six schools that made the cut were Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisville, Washington, and Ohio State.

Menifield hails from Flint, Michigan which is located an hour away from Romulus where Alabama head coach Nate Oats coached the school’s basketball team.

As a freshman, Menifield started 21 games for the Huskies. He averaged 10.1 points per game and was named to the PAC-12 All-Freshman Team.

He is a twitchy guard that can attack the rim while also shooting well from beyond-the-arc. His style of play is somewhat similar to former Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr.

If Alabama can land a commitment from Menifield, it would give them two transfer commitments this offseason. The other one being Wichita State transfer Jaykwon Walton. It would also strengthen an Alabama backcourt that could see Jahvon Quinerly depart for the NBA.

Menifield would be a nice addition on both ends of the floor as the Tide look to build their roster this offseason.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball news.

