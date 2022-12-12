Alabama MBB lands at No. 4 in latest AP Poll

Alabama was able to move up to No. 4 in the latest AP Poll after defeating top-ranked Houston. This is the program’s highest ranking in the poll since 2006.

The Tide have been able to knock off two No. 1 programs this season with wins over North Carolina and Houston. Head coach Nate Oats has harped on the fact that his team is dialed in and eager to improve on a game-to-game basis.

The team has already picked up three ranked wins with the other coming against the previous No. 12 Michigan State Spartans. These non-conference wins will certainly help Alabama’s resume as the season progresses.

The Tide will play host to a good Memphis team on Tuesday that is led by former NBA player Penny Hardaway. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. EST. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

