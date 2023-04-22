Alabama MBB lands commitment from grad transfer Aaron Estrada

Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide landed a huge commitment from a grad transfer guard out of Hofstra, Aaron Estrada.

Alabama men’s basketball will have a mostly new-looking team for the 2023-2024 college basketball season. After losing multiple players to the draft and transfer portal, Oats had to first recruit an assistant coaching staff due to all three former assistants landing head coaching jobs elsewhere.

In the 2022-2023 season, Estrada had a per-game average of 20.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

This isn’t Estrada’s first time in the portal. As Tuscaloosa News‘ Nick Kelly writes, “Estrada is well-traveled, too. He started his college basketball career with Saint Peter’s in 2019-20. Then he transferred to Oregon for the 2020-21 season before eventually departing for Hofstra. Estrada averaged only 12.4 minutes per game with the Ducks.”

NEWS: Hofstra grad transfer Aaron Estrada has committed to Alabama, he tells @On3sports. Averaged 20.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game this season. Story: https://t.co/sC0C0Ad0nG pic.twitter.com/CBkNs355Vv — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 22, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama basketball as the 2023 offseason progresses.

