Alabama MBB lands commitment from 2024 5-star PF Aiden Sherrell

The Alabama men’s basketball program received its first commitment in the 2024 recruiting class from five-star power forward Aiden Sherrell. Sherrell committed to the Crimson Tide on Tuesday afternoon.

Sherrell was originally scheduled to reveal his commitment on Aug. 13 but postponed his decision to a later date. After re-evaluating his options, it was the Crimson Tide that stood out the most.

In an interview with On3’s Joe Tipton had the following to say about his decision to commit to the Crimson Tide:

“I chose Alabama because I fit their playstyle perfectly and I believe that they will help get me to the next level and develop me into the player I want to be,” Sherrell said.”

Sherrell is the fifth-highest ranked recruit that Alabama has landed, according to 247Sports’ rankings.

At 6-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Sherrell can play multiple positions at the college level. He is an elite rebounder and rim protector. Not to mention, he can knock down mid-range jumpers as well. His style of play should bode well in Alabama’s offensive system.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Aiden Sherrell’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 32 4 5 Rivals 4 25 – 1 ESPN 4 21 1 4 On3 Recruiting 5 14 1 3 247 Composite 5 22 4 4

Vitals

Hometown Detroit, Michigan Projected Position Power forward Height 6-11 Weight 220 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on Aug. 18, 2022

Took an official visit to Alabama on Sept. 23, 2022

Other offers

Social media

5⭐️ Aiden Sherrell is the highest-ranked big man to EVER commit to Nate Oats 🐘 Ranked 14th nationally by On3. https://t.co/qALYFD9K0P pic.twitter.com/KM2BDPtYJm — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire